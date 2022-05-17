Subscribe

Petaluma badminton ends with success in VVAL Tournament

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 17, 2022, 7:37AM

Petaluma High School brought its badminton season to a successful conclusion in the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament.

Highlight for the Trojans was a league championship won by the No. 1 girls doubles team of Amy Ayala Gallardo and Amelia Gavin. The duo was also chosen All Tournament.

The Petaluma boys doubles team of Michael Griffin and Eduardo Barron finished third.

The Trojan mixed doubles team of Maya Andrade Palmer and Miles Kenner placed high enough to qualify for North Coast Section play. Petaluma’s other mixed doubles team of Tenleee Leone and Jonas Ashton played well, but was eliminated.

Petaluma’s young team finished with a 3-6 record with three losses to each Vintage and American Canyon and three wins over Napa.

