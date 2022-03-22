Petaluma badminton team records first win

The Petaluma High School badminton team, battling back from two seasons essentially lost to COVID restrictions, opened what players and Coach Donna McKenna hope will be a normal season with a 12-3 loss to American Canyon.

There was no badminton season in 2020 and the 2021 season was shortened with no league standings or champion. Petaluma had just two matches.

Petaluma returns this year with only three returning players – seniors Amy Ayala Gallardo, Paul Fornage and Amelia Grevin The other 13 players are all novice with seven freshmen and six sophomores.

Although Petaluma was over matched by the experienced American Canyon team in its opener, the Trojans did manage three wins.

Grevin, playing No. 2 women’s singles, beat her opponent in two sets 21-17 and 21-9.

Grevin teamed with Ayala Gallardo in No. 1 women’s doubles to defeat Kaitlyn Glenn and Elizabeth Glenn in two sets 21-17 and 21-9.

Eduardo Barron Valdez, playing No. 4 men’s singles, won in two sets, 21-17, 21-19.

“Although we had only three wins, there were a lot of close matches and a lot of great play,” McKenna said.

Petaluma No. 1 men’s singles player, Fornage went three sets with Joshua Barnes, finally losing 21-9, 17-21, 21-12.

No. 1 women’s singles player Ayala Gallardo also went three sets before losing to American Canyon’s Kaitlyn Glenn 21-8, 17-21 and 21-12.

Colin Pratt and Tenlee Leone also had a competitive match, losing 21-14, 21-14.

Everyone improved their skills and strategy,” McKenna said.

After a second loss at Vintage, Petaluma came back to win its first match of the season, defeating Napa 9-6.

The Trojans won all four women's singles matches in two sets each. Ayala Gallardo, Grevin, Maya Andrade Palmer and Leone all won.

In men's singles, Barron Valdez easily defeated his opponent in two sets.

In women's doubles, Ayala Gallardo and Grevin defeated their opponents, 21-8, 21-12. No. 2 doubles, Cameryn Schisler and Catalina Dooley fought hard, but were defeated in two sets.

In men's doubles, No. 2 players, Barron Valdez and Colin Pratt defeated their opponents handily in two sets.

In mixed doubles, the No. 1 team of Miles Kenner and Andrade Palmer played three hard sets before losing 21-18, 15-21, 14-20. The No. 2 team of Pratt and Tenlee defeated their oponents in two sets. The No. 3 team of Jonas Ashton and Schisler won in two sets.

Izzy Noble had a very competitive match with Jasmine Alexis, winning 21-16, 21-16.

Wyatt Ames had a good match, losing in two contested sets.