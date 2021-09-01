Petaluma baseball coach Selvitella steps away from successful program

Jim Selvitella who has tutored some of Petaluma’s most outstanding baseball players on both sides of town for more than a decade is stepping away from coaching after five successful seasons as Petaluma High School head baseball coach.

Selvitella, a retired South San Francisco Fire Department Battalion Chief, cited a desire to spend more time with his family and a chance to take a long delayed trip back to his own playing roots as factors in his decision to retire from coaching. Plus, “It is just time. There comes a time to let someone else take over,” he said.

He said he wanted to devote more time to his wife, Tammy, and his grandchildren. His wife is his No. 1 supporter. “At our games, she was always there, quietly sitting in a chair beside the dugout,” the coach noted. “Through some challenging times she was always at the games. If I need a baseball fix, I have my grandchildren starting to play sports.”

High on his to do list after leaving what became a full-time job after his retirement from the fire service is a trip to Italy to the town where he played baseball after finishing his college career at the University of California Berkeley.

That’s in the future. In the present are many fond memories of coaching the junior varsity at Casa Grande before becoming the Petaluma head coach in 2016.

In five years, his Trojan teams never had a losing season and were perennial title contenders in the baseball-talented Vine Valley Athletic League. Typically, the coach who values the baseball program and player development more than the scoreboard, can’t recall his varsity coaching record. A search of the archives puts the mark at 62 wins and 30 losses.

Selvitella gives credit for the Petaluma baseball success to his assistant coaches – Marc Nadale, Greg Pease and RJ Busse, who were on his original staff, along with current coaches Jeff Inglin, Brooks Drysdale and Chris Dunn.

And there has always been Paul Braa, who has been with the head coach all the way from his start as Casa Grande JV coach through the last pandemic-altered season at Petaluma.

“It is really about the organization,” Selvitella said. “We took pride in the program. I have had great assistant coaches. We were all on the same page. There were never any egos involved. They understood the real goal was to help the kids get through this point in their lives and to prepare them as they moved forward. ”

Selvitella said most of the varsity coaches had indicated they would also not be returning. “It is my understanding that some of the coaches are leaving,” confirmed Petaluma Athletic Director Ray McClintock. The AD said there will soon be a formal posting for the head coaching job on the school website. “I’ve already gotten some inquiries about the position,” he said.

Two Petaluma assistants, Braa and Inglin have confirmed they will not be back for the spring season.

“It has been difficult in the past year or two with the pandemic,” said Braa, who is a dedicated long-distance and endurance runner. “It has taken so much energy. For now I want to spend my time to pursue other opportunities. The hard part will be leaving the kids.”

Braa said working with Selvitella has been special. “We became best friends through coaching,” he said. “Jim’s knowledge of baseball is better than anyone I’ve ever known. He knows how to work with the kids and to communicate with them. We have worked together for 14 years and it has truly been a pleasure.”

Inglin, a former professional baseball player and co-owner and operator of the Athletic Edge Batting Cages, said he was also not going to be back to the Trojans as he devotes his time to his business interests and coaching Athletic Edge teams.

“It has been enjoyable working with Jim,” he said. “He is a class act. We had a great time and a good run working together. We shared the same philosophy and attitude about the game.”

McClintock said Selvitella will be missed. “I have really enjoyed working with Jim,” he said. “I really appreciate the job he has done with the baseball program.”

Selvitella said the decision was a difficult one partly because he has already gone through the experience of stepping away from a job he loves.

“The things I am going to miss are exactly the same things I missed when I retired from the fire department,” he said. “I am going to miss the kids and the coaches. I’m am also going to miss the excitement of the games the way I missed the excitement of an emergency call.”

Even during his own playing days, Selvitella was preparing to be a coach. After high school, the pitcher/outfielder played for Cal. “I didn’t play a lot,” he acknowledged, “but I learned a lot. During the games I would set on the bench next to coach Bob Milano. I watched the way he coached. He had a huge influence on me. To this day I am still very close to him.”

Sitting on the other side of Milano was future Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin.

Paul Maytorena, one of the most successful high school baseball coaches in the state with more than 400 wins at Casa Grande, gave Selvitella his high school coaching start, hiring him to coach the Gaucho junior varisty. In that position Selvitella helped develop some of the best baseball players ever to come out of Northern California, including former Major Leaguers Antony Bender and Justin Bruihl.

Selvitella never had a chance to work much with future Major League No. 1 draft pick Spencer Torkelson. Maytorena called Torkelson up to the varsity as a freshman.

“When I hired him he checked all the boxes,” Maytorena said. “He knows the game. He is a great communicator and a great teacher. With him it was always the program first and never about him.”

Of all the great memories, two especially stand out for Selvitella.

One came at the end of his first season as Petaluma coach when the Trojan season ended with a playoff loss. “I looked over at Logan Douglas (a standout shortstop and team leader) who had played his last high school game. He gave me a hug and I knew he understood what it was all about.”

The other came in the 2018 season when the Trojans defeated Division I powerhouse Serra from San Mateo 6-4 on home runs from freshman Garett Lewis and sophomore Sam Brown. “It was the signature win for our program,” Selvitella said. “I knew then that Petaluma could compete with any team on any level.”

Now it will be up to someone else to put together a baseball staff to carry the program forward. Selvitella will be around to help in the transition, but while someone else cares for the Petaluma High diamond, he will be on the golf course with former Petaluma football coach Steve Ellison.