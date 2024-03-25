Coming off a four-game win streak last week, the Petaluma High School varsity baseball team (7-4, 1-1) dropped its Thursday home game with a score of 4-1 against Vintage (3-6, 1-1) to split a two-game series with the Crushers.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Crushers got on the board in the top of the third by loading up the bases – with help from two consecutive batters getting hit by pitches – and scoring twice.

“Today we just made too many mistakes,” said Petaluma head coach Scott Osder. “We manage to wiggle our way out most of the time, but sometimes it’s not going to work.”

The Crushers’ offense showed up again in the fourth inning, leading off with a single and then a line drive to put two runners in scoring position. One of those was brought in by a sacrifice out.

Then a balk by Petaluma senior pitcher Brayden Breen (2.80 ERA) brought in the fourth run for Vintage.

Breen (5 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts) pitched five innings and senior Sam Schnitzer (0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts) closed out the last two innings for the Trojans.

Trojan bats remained cold until the bottom of the fourth inning, when freshman Aiden Jones led off to smash a home run out of the park to get Petaluma on the board.

Jones, the team’s lone freshman at the varsity level, now has four home runs and nine hits on the season and holds a 0.310 batting average.

“It’s amazing to watch,” Osder said of Jones’ playing abilities. “Obviously you can see the talent. (He’s) going to be really fun to watch the next four years.”

The other eight hits for Petaluma were by junior August Cuneo (2 hits), juniors Arlo Pendleton and Quinn Gaidmore, senior Finn Lindgren, sophomore Rowan Ball and seniors Dante Vachini and Dante Caiati.

The Trojans recovered from Thursday’s loss as they went on to defeat Northgate (2-6) in a 7-0 shutout win on Saturday.

Among those who scored against the Broncos were Vachini, Caiati and senior Flynn Shoop. Gaidmore and Cuneo also scored two runs apiece. Pendleton, Ball and junior Ryan Landry also recorded RBIs on Saturday.

Petaluma’s two-game series against Vintage, which opened with an 8-4 win for the Trojans on March 19, will be followed by two more Vine Valley Athletic League series in the next two weeks, as the Trojans are set to face Justin-Siena on March 26 and March 28, then Napa on April 2 and April 4.

