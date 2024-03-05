After the Petaluma High School baseball team entered its season with a boom – an 8-4 victory over Montgomery – the Trojans (1-2) fell in their next two home games against Livermore and Acalanes, with close scores of 3-2 and 2-1, respectively.

In Petaluma’s March 4 game against the undefeated Acalanes (4-0), junior pitcher James Dole held the Dons off from scoring in the three innings he pitched. Senior Anthony Del Prete then came in to pitch and had another scoreless inning, but gave up the Dons’ two runs in the fifth inning for the loss. Senior Brayden Breen and junior Arlo Pendleton also pitched an inning.

Petaluma’s position players gave tremendous support to their pitchers, with double plays by freshman Aiden Jones, sophomore Rowan Ball, senior Dante Caiati and senior Flynn Shoop. Jones was also credited with seven outs.

The Trojans’ sole run was scored in the sixth inning by senior Sawyer Sheldon off an RBI by senior Dante Vachini, who got two total hits in the game.

Petaluma head coach Scott Osder noted the lack of consistency on offense.

“We left a bunch on base,” he said. But he added, “Two close losses against two good opponents in tight games is good experience regardless.”

“We’ve had some good moments but all in all we’re not stringing hits together. We could very easily be 3-0 with one to two key hits with guys on base, so we need to improve on that.”

Osder also said it’s been difficult for the Trojans to find their rhythm as the rainy weather has knocked down a lot of their necessary practice time.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “Improving daily takes practice. So we’re trying to work on the little things when we get practice time.”

In their Feb. 28 matchup against Livermore, the Cowboys scored the first two runs of the game in the third and fourth innings and scored their final run in the last inning. Breen got the loss after giving up seven hits and two runs, with senior Sam Schnitzer giving up one run and Dole giving up none while at the mound.

Osder noted that the Trojans’ pitching performance improved between their first two games and their third, as they are currently missing two pitchers due to injury.

“Our first two games we walked 17 batters. Not going to beat anyone with that many free passes,” Osder said. “Yesterday (against Acalanes) was only three (walks), so much improved.”

Jones and senior Finn Lindgren scored for Petaluma while facing Livermore, with Jones and Sheldon also getting a pair of hits a piece. Vachini and Shoops also got a hit.

The Trojans will now go on a back-to-back-to-back, three-game road stretch, first facing Benicia (2-1) on March 7, then Analy (1-1-1) on March 8 and Tamalpais (2-2, 1-1) on March 9.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.