Petaluma baseball team holds off previously unbeaten Cardinal Newman

It has not been an ordinary season in any sport, but in any season in any sport, Petaluma’s 8-7 baseball win over Cardinal Newman on the Newman diamond Tuesday was a big one.

“There are big wins for teams, this was a big win for our program,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella.

Cardinal Newman from the North Bay League Oak took the field with an 11-0 record, and looking to accomplish as much as possible in a season with no championship and no playoffs.

“Both Petaluma and us would like to compete for a league championship. It is extremely unfortunate we won’t have the chance. We want to make the best of every game we play." said Cardinal Newman Coach Derek Benedetti.

Petaluma, while in a different league, is in a similar situation, playing for pride and a good record, although teams are well aware of their league marks. The Trojans are 7-2 overall and 4-1 against Vine Valley Athletic League opponents. Petaluma has won four in a row.

Both coaches agreed Tuesday’s game was a special match between two good teams.

“It was a great game,” said Selvitella. “Cardinal Newman is a very good team. It was well played by both teams.”

“It was a pretty clean game between two good teams,” noted Benedetti. “I think we each made just one error. Petaluma got the clutch hits that we didn’t get.

Cardinal Newman got to Petaluma starting pitcher Julian Garrahan for three runs in the third inning, taking a 4-1 lead. Garrahan battled into the sixth inning, giving up five runs, but walking only two and striking out seven.

He kept the Trojans in the game long enough to allow them to explode for six runs in the sixth inning, and take an 8-4 lead.

Mario Zarco started the rally with a single. A walk to Wyatt Davis and a single by Nate Zimmerman loaded the bases. Cardinal Newman got an out on a force out at the plate, but pinch hitter Jackie Palmer delivered what may have been the biggest hit of the game with a two-run single.

There followed singles by Mark Wolbert and Joe Bown and a double by Garett Lewis. Before it was all done, Petaluma went from deep trouble to an 8-4 lead.

When two Cardinal runners reached base in the last of the sixth inning, Selvitella called closer Zarco to finish the win. He got the job done, but not before considerably more drama.

He allowed an inherited runner to score, but ended the inning by striking out D-1 prospect Carson Crawford with the bases loaded and two outs. Crawford is batting .387 for the season with seven of his 12 hits going for extra bases.

Cardinal Newman still wasn’t finished, rallying for two more runs in the last of the seventh inning to narrow the Petaluma lead to 8-7, but the bulldog-determined Zarco still had one more big pitch left.

With two outs and the potential winning and tying runs on base, he got the dangerous Shane Moran to pop up. The pitcher made the catch himself, and Petaluma had one of the biggest wins of a strange, or any other, season.

Petaluma had 12 hits in the game led by the season-long hot Wolbert who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Zarco, Zimmerman and Lewis had two hits each.

Moran, John Headley, Quinn Medin and Gavin Rognlien each had two hits for Cardinal Newman.