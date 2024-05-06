The Petaluma High School varsity baseball team ended regular season play with a bang last Thursday as the Trojans scored 10 runs off 10 hits in their shutout win over Sonoma Valley.

The victory, which split a two-game series with the Dragons following a 4-3 loss on Tuesday, pushed the Trojans to a second place tie with Casa Grande in Vine Valley Athletic League standings.

“We did what we do best which was ... just create pressure,” said head coach Scott Osder. “It was a good game.”

Junior James Dole gave up only one hit and struck out four batters over six innings pitched. The start for Dole followed his no-hitter pitched in his last outing on the mound, the Trojans’ 8-0 win over American Canyon on April 25.

In Thursday’s win over Sonoma Valley, Petaluma senior Dante Vachini led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, then stole two bases during junior August Cuneo’s at bat. Vachini then scored off Cuneo’s sacrifice fly.

The Trojans scored again in the third inning, with sophomore Aidan Wirtz leading off with a single up the third base line. After Wirtz stole second base, a bunted double by senior Sawyer Sheldon brought him home.

Vachini then got an RBI double to bring Sheldon in to score as well, and crossed the plate a second time off a bunted single by senior Flynn Shoop, who also scored after stealing a base and was brought in by a fly double by senior Finn Lindgren.

Petaluma scored its final five runs in the sixth inning, including two 2-run RBIs by Shoop and senior Dante Caiati. The game was then cut short by an inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

After the win, Osder reflected on the fact that this was the last regular season matchup in a Trojan uniform for the team’s 10 seniors.

“It’s going to be tough because this is my third year here, so it’s my third year with them,” Osder said. “They’re good kids and they’re good baseball players.”

Vachini, who will be playing baseball for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo next year, shared in the sentiment and had a message for next year’s incoming seniors:

“Just make every moment count because a lot of the games just fly by.”

Petaluma will go on to face crosstown rival Casa Grande in VVAL tournament play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.