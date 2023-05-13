Arlo Pendleton delivered a two-out hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Petaluma’s Trojans a 2-1 win over American Canyon and the championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League baseball playoffs Friday night at Sonoma’s Arnold Field.

The Friday win followed a 12-inning 4-3 Trojan win over Vintage in the semifinals earlier in the week. American Canyon upset league champion Casa Grande 4-0 in its semifinal contest.

Freshman Rowan Ball started Petaluma on its way to its championship game win with a single in the 10th inning. Finn Lindren singled on a perfectly executed hit and run play and Dante Vachini was purposely walked to load the bases. A spectacular catch by the American Canyon shortstop robbed Aaron Davainis of a hit before Pendleton, a late-game entry, delivered the game and playoff winner.

Petaluma again received superb relief pitching. Jackie Palmer pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief of starter Brayden Breen, giving up just four hits and four walks, while striking out four. Zach Fiene retired the only two batters he faced, one on a strikeout, and was credited with the win.

After Petaluma tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the fifth inning, both teams had chances to score, but neither could get a run home until Pendleton’s hit in the 10th.

During the two-game playoffs, Petaluma relief pitchers worked 15 scoreless innings. The Trojans backed their pitchers with 22 innings of errorless defense.

Petaluma had nine hits in the game, two by Ball and one each by Vachini, Sawyer Sheldon, Lindgren, Pendleton, August Cuneo, Palmer and Davainis.

It was a remarkable tournament,” said Petaluma coach Scott Osder. “It made our whole season. It has taken us an entire season, but we have become a really gritty, tough team.

“Hand it to American Canyon. They have made remarkable turnout in one year. They are a tough team,” complimented the Petaluma coach.

Petaluma, now 15-10-1 on the season, moves on to the North Coast Section Tournament. Pairings for that tournament will be announced Sunday.