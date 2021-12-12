Petaluma beats Cardinal Newman for Rose City championship

The Petaluma Trojans continued their blazing start to open the 2021-22 high school boys basketball season on Saturday night, picking up their biggest win so far in a thrilling 45-43 victory over Cardinal Newman in the championship game of the Cardinals’ Rose City Classic.

It’s the first time since 1991 that the Trojans (4-1) have won the 54th annual tournament, according to Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons, and the first time Petaluma has beaten Cardinal Newman (4-3) in boys basketball since 2015.

“This means a lot,” Lyons said. “Big confidence-booster for us. Our guys have been trying to get respect in the area for the last three years since I took over.”

Six-foot-8 lefty forward Salim Arikat, who was named Tournament MVP, led the Trojans in scoring all weekend and continued that trend on Saturday. He scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help his team pull out what Lyons called a “dogfight” of a game.

The Cardinals led nearly the entire contest but simply couldn’t pull away. The Trojans kept the deficit within reach and ultimately took a lead at 32-30 early in the fourth quarter — their first lead since 2-0 to open the game.

A three-pointer from Arikat with 3:35 left in the game made it 37-35 before Cardinal Newman junior Sam Cline brought the score back even at 37 out of a Petaluma timeout.

Cole Garzoli made one of two free throws to break the tie, then added a bucket a possession later to put the Trojans ahead 40-37. Cline answered with a circus and-one layup but couldn’t convert the free throw. Garzoli took advantage of the opportunity and scored again to push Petaluma’s advantage to three with 1:30 left.

After Vero Poueu knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, Ryan Giacomini pushed the lead back to three after Garzoli found him under the hoop as he was falling out of bounds.

Cline proceeded to knock down a pair of free throws with 11.4 seconds left and the Cardinals fouled moments later. At the other end, Petaluma sophomore Kiernan Mannion missed the back end of a one-and-one, and Cline collected the rebound with about five seconds remaining.

He dribbled past half-court and got a clean look at a three, but his shot came up just short and the Trojans erupted in celebration.

“I was like, ‘Man, that’s gonna go in,’” Lyons said. “But I continued to believe that this was our tournament.”

After a slow start, the Trojans scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, 16 of which came from Garzoli and Arikat.

“We couldn’t quite get stops down the stretch,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Travis Taylor.

Along with his 21 points, Arikat also had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Garzoli, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with seven points, all of which came in the fourth. Giacomini, another all-tournament player, had eight.

“We just played together,” Arikat said. “This whole game, we played together and that’s how we won this game.”

Petaluma had two other impressive wins during the tournament, beating Maria Carrillo 60-35 and Santa Rosa 67-46. They’ll head to a tournament next weekend at crosstown rival Casa Grande confident and looking for revenge against Montgomery, which handed the Trojans their only loss of the season.

The Cardinals were led by Cline, who scored 21 points. He and Drew Krilich were named to the all-tournament team.

The Cardinals will look to regroup before heading down to a tournament at Mission Prep High School in Southern California next weekend.

Santa Rosa overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Rancho Cotate 74-69 in the third-place game. Elijah Hanson (18 points, four 3s) and Will Logue (15 points), both all-tournament players for the Panthers (7-3), led the comeback. Andrew Pengel, an all-tournament selection for Rancho Cotate (3-8), led all scorers with 37 points and four 3s.