Petaluma beats Casa for a spot in Callan Tournament title game

Petaluma High’s Trojans awoke from a first-half slumber about the same time as Casa Grande’s Gauchos suffered a severe case of shooting-hand frostbite Friday night. The result was a 64-59 Petaluma win in the semifinals of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament being played in Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

Petaluma will face St. Patrick-St. Vincent for the tournament championship tonight at 6. The Bruins blew an eight-point late fourth-quarter lead, but rallied to hold off Montgomery 60-58 Friday. Casa Grande will face Montgomery for third place at 4:30 p.m. In afternoon games, Windsor meets Washington from San Francisco at 1:30 and West County meets Urban for the consolation title at 3. Friday, West County defeated Windsor 60-58 and Urban beat Washington 58-55.

The much-anticipated semifinal showdown between Petaluma and Casa Grande lived up to expectations – for three quarters. Led by burly Brandon Allred inside and Tory Cain outside (more accurately all over) Casa reached halftime of the very physical game with a 32-29 lead.

Playing before a near-capacity crowd of wildly enthusiastic fans in a party mode, the Gauchos built a lead that reached as much as eight points at times. Petaluma found it impossible to keep track of the irrepressible Cain who took the ball to the hoop for 14 points before the intermission, hitting one 3-pointer along the way.

Allred added three baskets to the Casa cause, but more importantly was an intimidator inside, grabbing rebounds and denying the Trojans access to driving lanes.

Petaluma managed to hang with the host team much to the credit of sophomore guard Kierman Mannion who scored 11 points in the half, nine in the second period when his team was in desperate need of counter points to Cain’s assault. Mannion gave the Trojans a big lift by hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half to cut the Gaucho advantage to three points at the break.

“He’s desperate to be good,” said Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons of the first-year varsity player. “His skill set is second to none and he runs by system to a T.”

After an even third period, the game took a U-turn in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Giacomini provided the Trojans a 3-pointer the old-fashioned way, with a driving lay-up and follow-up foul shot to tie the game at 32-32 to start the second half, and the race was on.

Petaluma’s big man, Salim Arikat, after a halftime heart-to-heart with Lyons, stepped up and began to challenge Allred underneath while Petaluma managed to defense Cain away from the basket. Still, Allred was a force, scoring nine points in the third period to make it a 47-47 game with a period to play.

That period belonged to Petaluma.

Through the final eight minutes, the Gauchos went as cold as the outside weather. Faced with an ever-tightening Petaluma defense, even the best of their shots would not drop through the bottom of the net.

Giacomini downed a 3-pointer to start the period for a 50-47 Petaluma lead and the Trojans never trailed again. The advantage stretched to as much as 13 at one point as the Gaucho freeze continued. Casa Grande rallied too little, too late, finally shrinking the Petaluma lead to five on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Carter Cerruti at the end.

“We just didn’t shoot well, especially at the end. Poor shooting and we didn’t play very good outside defense,” said Casa Grande Coach Chris Gutendorf.

“We underestimated them,” acknowledged Lyons. “We were overconfident and Casa wanted it very badly. In the second half we were more ourselves. Salim came alive and we started going after them on defense.”

Cain led all scorers with 19 points for Casa. Allred counted 17. Giacomini led Petaluma with 18, including three hit from beyond the arc. Mannion scored 17 and Arikat 15.

The win sets up a pair of intriguing matchups to conclude the tournament.

Casa Grande takes a deceiving 3-3 record into its game for third place against Montgomery (8-3). The Vikings are coming off the heart-thumping loss to St. Patrick-St. Vincent in a game they had every chance of winning right up until the final seconds. Center Nolan Bessire led the Vikings with 23 points.

Both teams go into the championship game with 7-1 records. While Petaluma was struggling with its rival Friday, the Bruins looked to be in control of their game against Montgomery, before allowing the Vikings back into the game in the late going. Nick Medeiros scored 24 points to lead St. Patrick-St. Patrick-St. Vincent.