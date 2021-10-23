Petaluma beats Napa behind stout defense, passing attack

Bring on the Egg Bowl.

Petaluma High rode a big night from receiver Dawson Shaw, who caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, and its defense, which bent but didn’t break, to defeat Napa 41-27 at Ellison Field on Friday night in advance of what coach Rick Krist believes to be one of the biggest rivalry games he can remember.

He reiterated to his team in the postgame huddle they’d be tired of him by the end of next week. And with Casa Grande a self-declared and known favorite among the rest of the Vine Valley Athletic League teams, you can’t blame Krist for trying to get the point across.

“You know what, I’m in the moment,” Krist said. “I’m going to say it’s a pretty darn big Egg Bowl. It’s going to be very special. It’s going to be here. We get it at home and we’re going against one of the best Casa offenses I’ve ever seen. I don’t know an offense that they’ve had that has been this dominant.

The Grizzlies (0-7, 0-3 VVAL) gave them some of the things they’ll see next week, including tough matchups against Napa wide receiver/tight end Christoph Horton, reminiscent of Casa’s great passing attack (the Gauchos lost to American Canyon this week).

Petaluma (7-1, 3-1 VVAL) relied on its premier pass catcher in Shaw when quarterback Henry Ellis was relegated to mostly passing in the second quarter due to a cramp in his calf.

The moment of the game came early in the fourth quarter. After the Trojans recovered a Yovanni Palma fumble, forced by Hyrum Smith and recovered by Wyatt Lathrop, Petaluma drove 45 yards on a 10-play drive that last almost five minutes. Ellis threw back-to-back incompletions to set-up a fourth-and-13 from the 20.

Ellis then found Asher Levy, who made a sliding, juggling catch at the 1, setting up a Chase Miller 1-yard touchdown run to put the Trojans in front by two possessions midway through the fourth. Krist said Shaw was triple-covered on the Levy catch.

Napa would charge back with another touchdown pass to Horton with about four minutes left in the game. On the ensuing drive, a late hit on Ellis gave the Trojans a first down at the 16-yard line with about two minutes left.

Petaluma would use three straight handoffs to Ed Berncich, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown run with about a minute left that sealed victory. Berncich also had a touchdown run earlier in the contest and finished with 9 carries for 33 rushing yards.

Krist that Shaw had been sort of “dry” the past few games.

“It’s not that they’ve left him alone,” said Krist of the previous contests. “I just think we had more weapons.”

But he was needed this week.

“He’s a next-level player,” Krist said. “He’s a good football player. He’s a guy that we can count on in tough situations.”

Shaw said the win against Napa worked as good tune-up prior to the big game.

“We need to work on a lot of things on offense and defense,” he said. “We need to be more disciplined.”

He was proud that he was relied upon in the big moment.

“I feel like I’m a big part of this team and I made some big plays,” he said.

Ellis finished with 184 passing yards and 43 yards on the ground. Miller also added a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first half.

The Egg Bowl will be played at Petaluma High School’s Ellison Field next Saturday at 3 p.m.