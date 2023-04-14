Fourth-ranked Petaluma is now atop the Vine Valley Athletic League baseball standings.

The Trojans (12-5-1, 6-1) took care of business against Napa, winning 11-2 Thursday and taking advantage of a Gauchos loss to American Canyon.

A four-run first inning kicked things off for Petaluma, as Jackie Palmer drew a walk that scored two runs. After a couple more runs sprinkled in throughout the rest of the game, the Trojans’ bats once again came alive in the seventh. A Leo Salvato double, combined with a single by Cal commit Aaron Davainis, did the damage.

Brayden Breen was a workhorse on the bump, striking out seven while allowing two hits and four runs in four innings of work. The Trojans’ offense got after Napa starter Graham Chapouris early, forcing him out after three innings with four runs scored.

Sawyer Sheldon went 2-for-4 at the plate, while August Cuneo had three of the Trojans’ seven stolen bases.

American Canyon 14, Casa Grande 4

Speaking of the Gauchos (11-3, 5-1, No. 2 in The Press Democrat’s rankings), It was a five-run second inning and six-run third inning that spelled doom. They ended up losing to American Canyon 14-4 in six innings, snapping their winning streak at eight games.

Casa Grande committed five errors on the evening and gave up their season high in runs. Anthony Ferrando went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Gauchos at the plate.

Sonoma Valley 1, Vintage 0

Sonoma Valley (8-9, 1-6) used big performances on the mound form Nicolas Scevola and Julian Brenek to shut out Vintage 1-0 for the Dragons’ first league win of the season.

It was as even of a game as you could get, with both teams totaling five hits. The decider, however, was hit by Grant Boydell, who singled up the middle and scored Scevola.