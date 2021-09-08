Petaluma beats the heat and Sonoma in girls tennis

The Petaluma High School girls tennis team got its season off to a hot start, defeating Sonoma Valley 4-3 in sizzling near triple digit temperatures.

Amelia Grevin won in first singles 6-3, 6-3 against formidable opponent Sophia Vogt. Second singles Meg Rawson defeated her opponent 2-6, 6-2 and a tie breaker third set 10-7. Third singles Sophia Nadler had her work cut out and was narrowly defeated 6-2, 7-6 in a tie breaker. Tenlee Leone played for over two hours in her first match as the fourth place singles losing to a more experience player.

Petaluma’s first singles team of Daphne Perlich and exchange student from Valencia, Teresa Matteradona won decisively as did third doubles team of Audrey Looper and Maya Hoffman, a first match for this duo. Elyanna Gonzales and Abbie Johnson were defeated in their first match despite the heat and playing well.