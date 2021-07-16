Petaluma begins Little League Section Tournament Friday

The Petaluma National Little League takes the next step along the Little League All-Star trail Friday night when it opens play in the Section 1 Tournament being held in Alameda.

The National League, winner of the District 35 Tournament, opens play at 7 p.m. against the winner of District 64 (the Davis area) at Will C. Wood School. The tournament is being hosted by the Alameda Little League.

A win moves Petaluma into a 7 p.m. game on Saturday; a loss and it would play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There are five teams in the double-elimination tournament which concludes with the championship game July 21 with an “if-needed” game to be played the following evening.

The Nationals went undefeated to win the district tournament, beating Healdsburg 18-0, Rincon Valley 7-3, Petaluma Americna 11-1, Mark West 14-0 and Petaluma American again 12-0.