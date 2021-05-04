Subscribe

Petaluma boys and girls wrestlers combine for seven pins

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 4, 2021, 4:58PM
The Petaluma High wrestling team had seven pin wins in a match against Vine Valley Athletic League opponent American Canyon last week, five by the Trojan boys and two by its girls.

VVAL teams are wrestling what is essentially an exhibition season with no records or post-season tournaments.

Dylan Baltazar, Zach Engler, Nate Corwin, Ryan Castiglia and Ed Berncich all had pin wins for the Trojans.

Nick Tarca won a 7-2 decision.

Nick Trave and Lukas Bettencourt accepted forfeit wins.

Noah Brians and Hunter Klemenok also competed for the Trojans.

Kim Larsen and Adrianna Borjas both won by pins for the Trojan girls.

