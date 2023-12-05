Petaluma boys basketball wins 66-51 over Eureka

Petaluma High School’s boys varsity team (3-0) got an early lead in a Thursday night non-league matchup against Eureka (4-1), with the Trojans ultimately winning 66-51 over the Loggers.

In the Nov. 30 home game, the Trojans held the Loggers from scoring for the first three minutes of the first quarter, which ended in a 21-7 Petaluma lead – a good start going into the remaining 40 minutes of the game. The first half ended with Petaluma leading 32-23, and the third quarter saw a solid lead for the Trojans with a score of 54-35.

“I thought tonight (was a) great effort,” said Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons. “We have a lot of scoring on our team, and it can be any guy every night.”

Seniors Andy Bai and Elliott Blue had a big offensive presence in Thursday’s game. Bai, who shot 46.7% from the field, was the first to score and had six field goals for the night including a 3-pointer. Bai also shot 77.8% in free throws.

Blue was at the top of his game, shooting 66.7% in field goals with five 2-point baskets and a 3-pointer. Blue also found himself at the line four times and made seven of eight free throw shots.

Other scoring contributors for the Trojans included junior Adrian Cortes-Galeana with a first quarter field goal, senior Rowan Calhoun who scored six points, junior Nick Dennis and senior Brandt Giacomini who both had third quarter field goals, and freshman Max Comma who scored a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Petaluma next went on to play in the Dec. 7 Rose City Tournament at Cardinal Newman High School.

Lyons sad the team will continue to work on tightening some skills on defense – but he added, “we’re ready.”

“I think our best basketball is ahead of us,” he said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.