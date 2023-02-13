The second season begins for the best of the area winter sports teams this week.

North Coast Section playoff pairings for basketball and volleyball teams were announced Sunday evening.

In basketball, Casa Grande’s girls, one of three shared titlists in the Vine Valley Athletic League, will open at home Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against No. 12 seed Windsor. Casa is the No. 5 seed in Division 2.

Petaluma’s boys, the No. 11 seed in Division 2, also plays Wednesday, opening with a 5:30 game at Montgomery against the No. 6 seed Vikings.

In soccer, No. 4 seed Casa Grande plays at home against Benicia, the No. 13 seed in Division 2. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

On the boys side, No. 7 seed Casa Grande also plays Tuesday, but must travel to play at No. 10 seed Hayward.