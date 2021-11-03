Petaluma boys, Casa girls lead VVAL running

Petaluma and Casa Grande continued to dominate Vine Valley Athletic League cross country competition in the final center meet of the season.

Next up for the local teams is the Vine Valley Athletic League Championship Meet hosted by Justin-Siena on Saturday.

Petaluma’s boys and Casa Grande’s girls finished off the third and final center meet in dominating fashion over Casa Grande’s 3.1 mile course.

Petaluma’s boys, led by senior Drake Newell, totaled 27 to win the boys varsity run. Newell was timed in 17:54.2 just ahead of Napa’s Eric Aguilar who was timed in 17:55.9.

All five Trojan counting runners finished among the top 10 with Javier Gutieriez third in 18:02, Mattias Morehouse sixth in 18:17, Raymon Somoff 10th in 18:18.1 and Max Bloom 19th in 18:29.3.

Napa finished second with 51, followed by Vintage 65, American Canyon 116, Casa Grande 125 and Justin-Siena 126. Sonoma Valley ran incomplete.

Casa Grande was equally dominant in the girls varsity race with 36 to runner-up Petaluma’s 61. The local schools were followed by Vintage 65, Justin-Siena 86, Napa 99 and American Canyon 165. Sonoma Valley ran incomplete.

Casa Grande freshman Avery Codington ran away from the pack, winning in 22:05.9 with Justin-Siena’s Katherine Hefferman second in 22:29.3. Rounding out the winning team for the Gauchos were Moriah Busch, seventh in 22:57.6; Elizabeth Vestnys, eighth in 23:02.4; Stella Alvarenga, ninth in 23:02.4; Abigail Busch, 11th in 11:17.7 and Kayla Jimenez Careno, 12th in 23:39.8.

Siena Deadman led Petaluma, finishing fourth in 22:37.5. The Trojans’ Reilly Kreutz was 19th in 23:05.9 and teammate Georgiana Morris 14th in 23:42.3.

Petaluma was almost perfect in winning the boys junior varsity run with 17 followed by Napa 56, Vintage 91, American Canyon 100 and Justin-Siena 113. Both Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley were incomplete.

The first four runners – Ryder Wilson in 19:28.2, Bendt Jorgensen in 19:35.5, Vojtech Susicky in 19:42.9 amd Miles Paisley in 19:48.7 were all Trojans. Jonas Fuette rounded out the Trojan five, finishing seventh in 20:40.8. TJ Carl was righr behind in 20:49.5 and Kellan Noden also made the top 10 in 21:04.7.

Only Petaluma and Justin-Siena had complete girls JV teams with Petaluma scoring 22 points to 35 for Justin-Siena.

Vintage’s Tanner Henry was first in 24:55.3, followed by Trojans Kathryn Samford in 25:23 and Paula Montes Cesena in 26:38.5. Stephanie Cardiel also ran in the top 10, finishing ninth in 28:07.5.

Valerie Farr led Casa Grande runners, finishing seventh in 27:21.9.