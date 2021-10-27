Petaluma boys, Casa girls win VVAL run

Petaluma High’s well-grouped Trojan boys ran to victory in the second Vine Valley Athletic League Center Meet of the season held at Alston Park in Napa.

Petaluma placed six runners among the top 10 in dominating the 3-mile boys varsity run with 32 points, followed by Napa with 61, Vintage with 63, American Canyon with 106, Casa Grande with 128 and Justin-Siena with 135.

Napa’s Aidan Smith finished first in 17:29.7, with Petaluma senior Drake Newell second in 17:32.2.

A whole group of young Trojan runners supported Newell, with junior Javier Gutierrez sixth in 17:53.4, freshman Mattias Morehouse seventh in 17:55.2, sophomore Flynn Shoop eighth in 19:03.4, junior Aidan Hicks ninth in 18:03 and junior Max Bloom 10th in 18:06.0.

Freshman Dylan Mainaris led Casa Grande, finishing fifth in 17:51.6.

Casa Grande won the girls varsity run with 35 points with Petaluma second with 52, followed by Vintage with 66, Justin-Siena with 98, Napa with 111 and American Canyon with 131.

Casa Grande freshman Avery Codington won the 3-mile race in 21:16.7, well ahead of second place finisher Hailey Schuemann of Justin-Siena who finished in 21:44.1

Sophomores Stella Alvarenga and Abigail Busch also led the winning Gauchos, with Alvarenga fifth in 22:00.5 and Busch sixth in 22:03.1. Rounding out the counting Gauchos were freshman Elizabeth Vestnys, 10th in 22:25.2 and junior Kayla Jimenez Carreno, 11th in 22:43.6.

Sophomore Reilly Kreutz paced Petaluma, finishing fourth in 21:58.1. She was followed for the Trojans by sophomore Siena Deadman, 10th in 22:05.5; junior Georgiana Morris, 11th in 22:29.9; and junior Eva Tate, 11th in 22:56.0.

Petaluma was a one-team show in the boys junior varsity race, placing nine runners – Ryder Wilson (19:19.1), Vojtech Susicky (19:21.2), Miles Paisley (19:33.2), TJ Carl (29:19.8), Jonas Fuette (20:26.3), William Gilmore (20:30.8), Brady Selstrom (20:31.6), Bendt Jorgensen (20:34.9) and Kellan Noden (20:39.6) among the top 10.

Petaluma was the only school to enter a complete girls JV team.

The first four finishers were all Trojans – Natalie Hubert in 25.09.8, Paula Montes Cesena in 26:29.5, Andrea Calito in 26:P31.4 and Kathryn Samford in 26:46.7. Kirsten Eveland in 30:25.1 completed the list of counting Trojans.