Petaluma High School’s gymnasium saw a full house for both boys and girls varsity basketball Monday night, as crosstown rivals Petaluma and Casa Grande faced off for two exhilarating matchups.

For the boys, Petaluma (15-2, 3-0) held the lead for the whole game, winning 57-43 over Casa Grande (6-11, 1-2) and putting the Trojans in first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“Our guys are just playing with heart and toughness,” said Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons.

Senior Elliott Blue led in scoring for the night, adding 28 points for the Trojans which included a couple 3-pointers.

“It’s always fun for us to win against our crosstown rivals,” Blue said. “The environment is always great and our 6th man is always supportive.”

The Trojans were without one of their top scorers, senior Andy Bai, who was seen supporting his team from the sidelines as he sported crutches. Lyons said Bai tore his ACL during practice last week and will be out the rest of the season.

Lyons noted that Bai was on pace to score 1,000 points for the team, and was currently at 840.

“It broke my heart” that he was injured, Lyons said. “He’s a top guard in Sonoma (County), and it’s tough to see him go down.”

But Petaluma had plenty of support Monday, with other scoring contributions from senior Kieran Mannion (11 points) who had a 3-pointer on the night as well, senior Rowan Calhoun (6 points), senior Brandt Giacomini (2 points), junior Adrian Cortes-Galeana (2 points) and senior Kyle Carlson (2 points). Freshman Max Comma also has been growing in the competition, contributing 5 points against Casa including a 3-point shot.

“The guys are getting more shots, everybody’s stepping up,” Lyons said. “We’re getting a lot from guys off the bench (and) our starters are scoring more. Typically we’d defer to Andy and let him get off, but now Kieran is taking about six to eight more shots. Elliott’s taking more shots, and it’s showing.”

Lead scorers for the younger Casa Grande team included junior Ryan Rice (12 points), junior Andon Harris (9 points including a 3-pointer), senior Jeffrey Rice (6 points), junior Solomon Walters-Ortega (3-pointer) and junior Drew Bugbee (3-pointer).

Gaucho girls win

In the varsity girls game, the Gauchos dominated from the start, leading 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime.

In the third quarter Petaluma scored 10 points to Casa’s 5, and the Gauchos headed into the fourth quarter with their lead shaved to 28-24.

That trend continued in the fourth quarter as the Trojans closed the gap with some key 3-point shots, and with 5:30 left in the game Petaluma took the lead.

The teams then battled for two-and-a-half minutes with neither scoring, until Casa senior Marissa Brody got a steal and returned it for a layup to take back the lead 31-30 with three minutes left in the game.

Field goals from Brody and senior Makayla Himes, followed by two free throws from Brody, would close out the game for a Gaucho victory.

Leaders for Casa Grande for the night included Brody (12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals), senior Amalie Barr (7 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist), senior Anamaria Robertson (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals), junior Alex Giacomini (2 3-point shots, 1 assist, 2 steals), Himes (2 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds) and freshman Julissa Pacheco (3-pointer). Ava Nelson and Megan Marson also had several rebounds apiece.

The next crosstown matchup between these teams is set for Jan. 25.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.