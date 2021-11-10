Petaluma boys, Casa Grande girls run to VVAL meet wins

There were no surprises at the top of the Vine Valley Athletic League cross country mountain in the league championship meet held last Saturday over the 3-mile Alston Park course in Napa.

Petaluma dominated the boys varsity run and Casa Grande the girls competition. While Petaluma and Casa Grande received the championship pennants, this season every team that chooses will be allowed to participate in the North Coast Section championships on Nov. 20 hosted by Hayward High School.

BOYS

Petaluma placed six runners in the top 14 in the boys run, totaling 31 points to 55 for runner-up Vintage, followed by Napa, 60; Justin-Siena (125), Casa Grande (130) and American Canyon (134). Sonoma Valley had an incomplete team.

The championship was the first in cross country for Petaluma since 2012 when it won the Sonoma County League championship.

Petaluma was led, as usual, by senior Drake Newell, who was second to Napa’s Eric Aguilar, who was timed in 17:06/9. The Trojan finished in 17:18.5.

Petaluma’s Javier Gutierrez was fourth in 17:27.2. His teammates, Raymond Somoff and Mattias Morehouse were also among the top 10, with sophomore Somoff sixth in 17:20.0 and freshman Morehouse seventh in 17:30.6. Flynn Shoop was 13th in 18:04.2 and Max Bloom 14th in 18:06.8.

Casa Grande, in a rebounding mode after its state meet team of 2019 and not having a chance to repeat as league champion because of the COVID pandemic in 2020, received a strong effort from freshman Dylan Mainaris who finished fifth in 17:28.3.

Petaluma might as well have been running an inter-squad workout in the boys junior varsity race. The first five finishers were all Trojans, giving them a perfect 15 score. But the Trojans were even more dominant. Nine of the first 10 finishers were Petalumans; fourteen of the top 20 wore purple.

Only four schools fielded full teams. Behind Petaluma’s perfect 15 score were Vintage with 62, Napa with 70 and Justin-Siena with 108.

The top 10 for Petaluma were: Ryder Wilson, first, 19:15.1; Bendt Jorgensen, second, 19:18.6; Vojtech Susicky, third, 19:21.2; Jonas Fuette, fourth, 19:25.8; Miles Paisley, fifth, 19:35.5; TJ Carl, seventh, 20:02.0; Maxwell Brown, eighth, 20:05.8; William Gilmore, ninth, 20:12.0; Chase Newell, 10th, 20:13.4 and Kellan Noden, 12th, 20:19.9.

The only runner from somewhere other than Petaluma was Vintage freshman Valentin Arango, who was sixth in 19:51.9.

GIRLS

Freshman Avery Codington led Casa Grande’s control of the girls varsity race, winning in 20:44.8. Six Gaucho runners finished in the top 10.

Justin-Siena’s Hailey Schuemann was second to Codington in 24:00, followed by two Petaluma sophomores, Siena Deadman, third in 21:00.9 and Reilly Kreutz, fourth in 21:19.8.

Csaa Grande totaled 30 team points, followed by Petaluma with 47, Justin-Siena with 78, Napa with 102, Vintage with 111 and American Canyon with 147. Sonoma Valley was incomplete.

Freshman Elizabeth Vestnys ran fifth in 21:21.0, but the team title was clinched when the Gauchos bunched four runners in the 7 through 10 spots. Stella Alvarenga was seventh in 21:32, followed quickly by Abigail Busch in 21:41.8, Kayla Jimenez Carreno in 22:08.1 and Moriah Busch in 22:10.3.

Petaluma was the only school to have a complete girls junior varsity team.

Justin-Siena freshman Ayshalyn Celaya was the individual winner in 25:10.3.

Casa Grande’s Valerie Farr was third in 25:44.0 and Petaluma’s Lucca Palmini fifth in 26:48.9.

Also among the top 15 were Casa Grande’s Stacy Cruz, eighth in 27:26.8; Petaluma’s Paula Montes Cesena, ninth in 27:27.6; Petaluma’s Stephanie Cardiel, 11th in 27:54.4; Petaluma’s Kelsey Dooley, 12th in 28:15.9; Casa Grande’s Sofia Ridolfi, 13th in 29:27.8 and Petaluma’s Kirsten Eveland, 14th in 31:22.2.