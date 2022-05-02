Petaluma boys rule VVAL track

Getting contributions from athletes in almost every event, Petaluma High’s boys track team won the Vine Valley Athletic League track championship on its home track Saturday.

The Trojans compiled 152 points to 122 for runner-up Justin-Siena. Casa Grande was fifth with 76. Justin-Siena won the girls meet with 152.3 points with Casa Grande second with 114.6 and Petaluma fourth with 73.

Final boys results showed Petaluma, 114; Justin-Siena, 98; Vintage, 84; American Canyon, 78; Casa Grande, 59; Napa, 51; Sonoma Valley, 2. For the girls it was Justin-Siena, 118.3; American Canyon, 76; Casa Grande, 70.666; Petaluma 63; Vintage, 63; Napa 56; Sonoma Valley, 42.

“I’m super proud of this team,” said Petaluma co-coach Jeff Franklin. “They dedicated the two-weeks we had off during spring break to working hard and that was the difference.”

“It’s a good feeling,” agreed co-coach Doug Johnson. “They came a long way. We had some unexpected performances today.”

In addition to running for team honors, competitors were vying for one of the top three spots in each event that qualified for the Redwood Empire championships to be held back on the Petaluma track on May 14. The event features top competitors in leagues ranging from Eureka to Marin County and is a qualifier for the North Coast Section championships to be held May 20 at Dublin.

BOYS

Silas Pologeorgis led the way for the championship Petaluma boys team, winning the 100, finishing second in the 200 and finishing third in the shot put. He beat Casa Grande freshman Jacob Barlow in the 100, running 11.38 to 11.56 for the Casa ninth grader. American Canyon’s Alfons McCoy won the 200, timing 22.49 to Pologeorgis’ 23.16.

Petaluma sophomore Raymond Somoff had an excellent 880, winning in 2:09.85. Teammate Javier Guterriez was second in 2:10.57.Casa Grande’s Richard Bennett was fourth in 2:12.55.

Petaluma’s Drake Newell was a distance standout. He finished second to Napa’s Eric Aguilar in the 1600 in 4:45.24 Teammate Max Bloom was fourth in 4:53.43.

Newell then ran away from Casa Grande’s Isaac Vasquez to win the 3200 in 10:46.78 with the Gaucho timed in 10:49.44. The two dueled for most of the eight laps, with Newell finally taking charge as the two headed down the home stretch. “I could hear him breathing hard behind me and I knew I had him,” the Trojan senior said.

The run proved to be a point bonanza for Petaluma with Deura Zeeshan third in 11:15.85 and Bloom fourth in 11:37.82.

Petaluma’s Willie Gilmore and Casa Grande’s Thayne Baum Rust traded honors in the hurdles. Gilmore won the 110-meter highs in 16.83 while Rust took the 300-meter intermediates in 43.23. Casa sophomore Kai Jaimi was fifth in the highs in 18.33 and third in the 100s in 45.04.

Petaluma ran third in the 4x400 relay in 3:44.73, with Casa Grande fourth in 3:47.99.

Petaluma sophomore Max Pedrotti-Jacobs gave the Trojans a valuable win in the pole vault. He was the only vaulter to clear 12-06. Teammate Willie Gilmore was fourth at 10-06.

In the throwing events, Petaluma’s Lucas Vanderlind was third in the discus, throwing 111-08. Pologeorgis’ third-place effort was almost a foot better than the 38-08 fourth-place effort of the 38-08.5 of Casa Grande’s Antonio Bernardini.

GIRLS

The Casa Grande girls, the VVAL cross country champions, had some outstanding performance, but were no match for a balanced Justin-Siena team.

Casa Grande’s Madita Scheubmayr broke her own meet record in the 100 meters, running 12.55 and came back to finish second to teammate Isabelle Thors in the 200, with Thors running 26.82 and Scheubmayr 26.94. Thors was third in the hundred in 13.03.

Carly Guerrero added her name to the Gaucho speed list by winning the 400 in 1:01.14.

Petaluma received a good effort from two of its younger runners, with sophomore Reilly Kreutz third in the 800 in 2:34.18 and freshman teammate Kate Doherty fourth in 2:33.11. Kreutz was second in the 1600 in 5:39.51 and Doherty third in 5:46.81.

Petaluma sophomore Nora Lounibos ruled the 3200, winning in 13.55. Sophomore teammate Siena Deadman was third in 14:09.27, Casa Grande’s Stella Alvarenga fouth in 14:12.82 and Petaluma’s Georgiana Morris fifth in 14:13.78.

Casa Grande’s Abigail Busch ran third in the 300-meter hurdles in 58,5.

Casa Grande won the 4x100 relay in 50.19 with Petaluma third in 55.34.

The local schools had moderate success in the jumps. Petaluma’s Ava Staub was third in the high jump at 4-04 and Casa Grande’s Scheubmayr and Thors tied for fourth at 4-02. Casa Grande’s Carly Guerrero was fifth in the long jump at 16-03.

Petaluma’s Kelsey Dooley was fourth in the discus at 84-09.