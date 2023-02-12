The Petaluma High boys basketball team brought down the giants of the Vine Valley Athletic League Saturday night, capping off an all-around team effort with Andy Bai’s clutch 3-point shot in the closing seconds to beat Justin-Siena 51-48 in the finals of the Vine Valley Athletic League post-season tournament.

The Petaluma victory, called by Coach Anton Lyons the biggest in his 5-year coaching career at Petaluma, capped off an all-around good day for South County teams, following a 37-18 win by Casa Grande over Vintage in the girls finals.

BOYS

Justin-Siena went into the tournament finals riding high as undefeated (12-0) VVAL champion and sporting a 24-4 record. The Braves had beaten Petaluma’s Trojans twice during regular-season play.

Saturday night, the Trojans (18-9 overall and second in the VVAL at 9-3) countered Justin-Siena’s size and reputation with a tenacious hands-in-their-face defense and by blocking the bigger Braves away from the basket while gathering their share of the rebounds.

The result was an even basket-for-basket battle right up until Bai made the crucial final long-range hit just 20 seconds from the end. He followed up with two equally crucial free throws to gave Petaluma enough leeway to withstand a final flurry of Justin-Siena desperation that was offset by a pair of final-dagger free throws from Petaluma’s Eillott Blue.

The final flurry somewhat overshadowed an excellent high school basketball game between two teams that were never separated by more than 5 points.

Lyons said he wrote one word on the chalkboard prior to the game – “heart.”

The Trojans responded. “They came out and played with heart,” the coach said. “They played a great game.”

Much of the Petaluma success was built on the strong outside shooting of Bai, Kieran Mannion and Blue. Bai led the Trojans with 21 points, with Blue adding 13. Mannion hit a big three, scored 5 points and was the quarterback of a Petaluma offense that successfully broke Justin-Siena’s attempt at pressing the Trojans.

Dalton Armstrong, Petaluma’s only counter in size to the towering Braves, was a shot-blocking force in the paint and finished with a crucial 7 points.

Justin-Siena’s big man, Travis Hightower, scored 14 for the Braves, while Vincent Jackson who carried his team in the second half, ended with 13.

GIRLS

The Casa Grande girls had little trouble with Vintage in the girls final.

Casa Grande held off American Canyon in a tough semifinal game 35-29, but had no trouble with Vintage Saturday night in the championship game.

Vintage, the No. 4 seed, upset No. 1 seed Sonoma Valley 36-30, but had no answer for Casa Grande’s aggressive defense, board domination, ball movement and shooting.

Other than in those areas, the teams were evenly matched.

Vintage established a pattern of shooting futility in the first quarter, getting just one basket as Casa Grande jumped off to an 11-2 lead, with five players – Avery King, Marissa Brody, Amalie Barr, Anamaria Robinson and Ava Nelson – contributing to the scoring.

The 9-point deficit was as close as Vintage to come for the rest of the game.

Bordie, finished with 14 points, with Robertson scoring 11 and Barr 6.

Casa Grande Coach Scott Himes substituted liberally and early, making sure all the Gauchos had playing time.

Casa Grande will take an 18-10 record and a share of first-place with Sonoma Valley and American Canyon, into the North Coast Section playoffs.