Petaluma cancels football game and it’s not because of COVID

Petaluma High’s scheduled football game against Rancho Cotate has been canceled, and it is not because of COVID-19.

Petaluma came out of last week’s game against powerhouse Vintage with nine players injured, and decided not to play its non-league game against Vintage. “We would have been down to about 17 kids, so we decided to take our league bye and get some people healed up,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist.

Each team in the Vine Valley Athletic League has a bye built into the seven-week-long schedule. Petaluma had filled its bye with the game against the Cougars.

Both Casa Grande and St. Vincent travel for contests Friday night. Casa is at Sonoma Valley for a Vine Valley Athletic League game, while St. Vincent plays at Analy against a North Bay League Redwood opponent, although no standings will be kept in that league this year.

Among the players hurt in Petaluma’s 57-0 loss to Vintage was senior starting quarterback Jack Hartman, and three front line fullbacks and halfbacks. “By the end of the game we were down to one halfback,” Krist said.

While the Trojans heal, Casa Grande’s Gauchos and St. Vincent’s Mustangs will continue their road journeys.

Casa Grande has taken on two of the biggest and most talented teams in the North Coast Section and lost to both Vintage and Rancho Cotate. They will be facing a team more their physical size and experience Friday night in Sonoma.

The Dragons have shown the ability to move the football at times, but still lost to American Canyon, 42-6, and Justin-Siena 38-14.

St.Vincent made an impressive debut against North Bay League opposition last week, shocking Ukiah, 24-7.

Friday, the Mustangs try to make it two in a row, taking on an Analy team that will be playing the first of the four games in its abbreviated season.