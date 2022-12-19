Subscribe

Petaluma, Casa have a tough time in Callan Tournament

Combined, Petaluma and host Casa Grande had just one win in five tournament games|
JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 18, 2022, 9:53PM
The 16th edition of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament had excitement, emotion and action, but very limited success for local teams.

Combined, Petaluma and host Casa Grande had just one win in five games. Casa Grande blew out small charter school Summit Denali from Sunnyvale in the opening round, then lost two straight. Petaluma lost its first two games, and didn’t even get to play on the final night of the tournament as Summit Denali withdrew from competition after its 80-18 loss to Casa Grande.

Windsor won the tournament, defeating Urban from San Francisco 53-26 in the championship game.

CASA GRANDE

The Gauchos had what amounted to a practice in its opening game against Summit Denali, jumping out to a 32-5 first quarter lead and never trailing.

Things got considerably tougher for the locals from there.

Windsor showed the team skills that would dominate the tournament in the second round, running and shooting to a 76-56 win over the host.

Windsor’s Finn Grace bombed in a 3-pointer to start the game and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Grace hit another trey later in the period and Jayden Russotti added another as the Jaguars built a 29-8 first-quarter lead.

By the half, the Windsor advantage had grown to 39-19. Running and dropping 3’s from all over the Coach Ed Iacopi gymnasium, Windsor increased its lead to 57-30 at its high point. The Jaguars had 12 hits from distance in the game.

Although the game was pretty much decided by the half, Casa Grande had its moments.

Jordan Giacomini played a strong all-around game for Casa, finishing with 18 points with Jeffrey Rice adding 13, getting all in the second half.

New Casa coach Pat Fahy substituted liberally, at times sending in multiple players at once as he tried different combinations through the course of the game.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gauchos in their match for third place against Montgomery. An aroused Viking team, coming off a tough 41-37 semifinal loss to Urban ran right by, over and around the Gauchos on its way to a 69-34 victory.

Rice, who played well all three nights on his way to an all-tournament selection, hit a pair of free-throws to start the scoring, but Casa Grande had just one basket, and inside hoop by Wyatt Abramson, the rest of the first period as the Vikings romped to a 21-4 lead.

It got a little better, but not a whole lot, for Casa from there.

Everybody got into the fun for the Vikings with 10 players scoring, led by Jaden Greer who had 12 points. Bobby McGovern and Izeyah Wright added 10 each. Montgomery hit eight 3-pointers in the game.

Casa Grande received a second-half spark from junior guard Philip Liu who came off the bench and ended leading the Gauchos with 9 points.

The tournament results left Casa Grande 3-5 for the season.

PETALUMA

The Trojans were 2-2 for the tournament – 2 well-played games, 0 wins.

Petaluma let slip away in the fourth quarter what it had tried so hard to achieve in the previous three periods, and then lost in overtime to Montgomery 51-48 in one of the best and most exciting games of the tournament.

Petaluma played against Montgomery, expected to be among the best teams in the Redwood Empire, with just eight players. The Trojans had three players with varying shades of illness and another out with a knee injury. Among the missing were two starters. A third starter, junior Andy Bai, went out with his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter and limped off the court.

Still, Petaluma had Montgomery groggy and on the ropes through three quarters, led by the inside work of Dalton Armstrong and some timely shooting by Kieran Mannion. Armstrong, Petaluma’s only player over 6-1, finished with 18 points and was, at times, the Trojans’ lone warrior in the paint.

“He was a monster,” noted Petaluma coach Anton Lyons.

The Trojans shocked Montgomery early, scoring the game’s first seven points, with Andy Bai tossing in a 3-pointer. But, by the end of a slow-paced, half-court first period, things settled into a defensive battle of contrasting styles with the Trojans holding a slender 9-8 advantage.

Petaluma led at the half 27-23, and then seemingly took charge in the third period, using the work of Armstrong, who had 6 points in the period, to build a 39-31 advantage.

The bus lost all four wheels for Petaluma in the fourth quarter. The first four possessions of the period resulted in three turnovers and a missed shot for the Trojans. Meanwhile, the Vikings charged behind the drives of Wright and a 3-pointer from Will Grafe. Montgomery ran off 13 unanswered points for a 44-39 lead.

Petaluma broke the Viking streak on a basket by Mannion, but it still took a 12-foot bank shot by Armstrong to tie the game at 44-44 and force overtime.

Petaluma finally ran out of gas in the extra period, getting only a pair of baskets from Armstrong, but the Trojan defense kept the game close.

What it came down to was a Viking 3-pointer and two game-clinching free throws by Caden DeVries.

A last-ditch try for a 3-pointer and a tie from a heavily guarded Mannion was off the mark. The junior guard had a big game, at times carrying the Trojan offense, and finishing with 17 points.

It was a similar story for Petaluma in a 55-43 loss to Analy. For the second time in as many tournament tries, a stretch of bad road knocked the wheels off the Petaluma bus. The final score was skewed by Petaluma’s unsuccessful effort to trade fouls for possession as the game got increasingly one-sided over the final two minutes.

The Trojans were motoring along just fine through the first half, reaching the mid-point with a 25-19 lead.

Then came the tough times. Trojan shots refused to find the net. Worse, their defense, so strong in the first two frames, opened lanes to the basket for the driving Tigers, who also exploited their substantial height advantage.

Petaluma still led 29-23 two minutes into the third quarter when Analy went on a 14-point run to grab a 37-29 advantage, and the Trojans never recovered.

Five of the six Analy baskets during the run came from inside the paint.

Down by nine with just under 2 minutes to play, Petaluma made a futile attempt to get back in the contest by deliberately fouling. Analy foiled the effort by hitting 7-of-8 line shots in the late going.

Petaluma once again played with just eight players as four Trojans sat out with illness or injury.

Petaluma’s tall man, Armstrong, again played tough inside, although he was somewhat mismatched by Analy’s 6-11 Calvin Rutherford. Real hurt to the Trojans was applied by 6-3 Gavin Reid who had 24 points in the game.

Petaluma was led by Mannion who sparked a very late surge for the Trojans, and finished with 13 points.

Petaluma ended the tournament with a season’s 3-3 record.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Windsor, coming off its domination of Casa Grande the previous night, repeated the performance in the championship game, rolling over Urban from San Francisco.

The Jaguars led by 20 at the half and by as much as 40 in the second half.

Finn Grace led he way for Windsor with 28 points on his way to tournament Most Valuable Player honors. Russotti and Hayden Anderson were also named to the All-Tournament team.

