Petaluma chases, but never catches Vintage in boys basketball

Petaluma High School’s basketball Trojans spent almost the entire second half trying to climb comeback mountain Tuesday night, but never quite reached the summit, losing on their home court to Vintage’s Crushers 61-54.

The loss was Petaluma’s first of the season after two wins with rival Casa Grande coming onto the Petaluma court Thursday night.

The final seven-point Vintage margin was a bit deceiving. Petaluma was as close as four points (56-52) with 20 seconds left, before Cole Capitani added an exclamation to the Crusher win with a resounding dunk and was awarded, and made, a free throw as a bonus.

Just to make sure, Logan Nothmann, a Trojan killer all evening, dropped in a pair of finishing free throws. The Crushers’ senior captain scored 28 points from all over the court, including two from 3-point land.

Petaluma coach Anton Lyons said his team was, “Out of snyc. We just couldn’t get it together.”

Still, the Petalumans were in the game right up until the finish.

The Trojans hit the first two baskets of the contest and were quickly in front, 6-0, as both hits were 3-pointers by Reece Lakritz and Salim Arikat, By the end of round one, Petaluma was in front 19-11 and looking to take a third straight win to the bank.

After their hesitant start, the Crushers used a ball-thieving defense to even out the game. Six treys, two each by Ryan Giacomini and Lakritz and one each from Arikat and Esteban Bermudez kept the Trojans solvent through the first half and sent them into halftime clinging to a 29-28 lead.

The second half was an animal of a different stripe.

For one thing, the game got physical with much bumping, thumping and some shoving lending a different tone to the contest.

Petaluma went chilly in the third period, counting just eight points and not making a basket from outside the paint.

Nothmann scored nine points in the third quarter and another eight in the fourth to carry Vintage.

Vintage led by as many as eight at 53-44 with about 3 minutes remaining before the Trojans made a run to sneak to within four. Capitani’s slam sealed the deal for the Crushers.

Bermudez battled through intense defensive pressure from the Crushers, to lead Petaluma with 17 points. Giacomini had the two 3s for six, Cole Garzoli added eight. Arikat had11 and Lakritz poured in nine points.

Petaluma won the junior varsity game 54-36.