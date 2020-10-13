Petaluma cheerleaders keep their spirits up

The national champion Petaluma High School cheer team hasn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop it, but it has forced its always optimistic team members to focus on things other than pyramids and dance routines.

“This is an exciting time for us,” said Petaluma Cheer Director Ty Camacho. “We have been able to take the time to focus on character and culture, which are a big part of our program.

The girls (there is one boy on the team) have been concentrating on becoming more involved in the community and taking more leadership roles in the community and the school. They have met via Zoom with Elece Hempel, executive director of the Petaluma people Services Center; Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett and Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn about community service and leadership.

“They are learning that it is not just about their sport, but who they are,” the coach said.

Camacho said the cheer team members are getting creative in maintaining connections during the pandemic-forced social distancing. Several of the girls have worked from home to make masks for homeless persons, they have formed a book club, have simultaneously watched the same movie from their home and are planning other activities.

The team members have also been allowed to practice – sort of. Team members meet twice a week for outdoor workouts. Participants are spaced 8-feet apart and Camacho finds herself coaching from as far as 20 feet from some members of the team. “I have to use a microphone,” she noted. While the athletes can practice dance and other moves, they obviously can’t do the stunts and pyramids that are so much a part of their routines. Nor can they work with weights to improve their strength and conditioning. “We do a lot of squats and work on the stairs,” the coach said.

Camacho said the girls are making it work. “They are learning to be creative,” she explained. “They are learning to take ownership of their own program.”

That includes the older competitors helping out the younger athletes. With 40 squad members on the varsity and junior varsity teams and Camacho the only coach, she needs the help. It comes from her older athletes. “The varsity members really interact well with the JVs,” she explained.

It is not only with cheer that team members help one another. The team has an average grade point average of 3.6 and 30% of the varsity team has a grade point average of 4.0 or better. Part of that is because team members work together, remotely studying together and working together to make sure they all attend Zoom classes.

“They hold each other accountable,” Camacho said. “I’m incredibly proud of our GPA.”

The new North Coast Section guidelines call for cheer to follow the same schedule as football. That means official practice beginning in the middle of December with the team ready to cheer on the sidelines when the football team opens its season the first week in January.

The competitive season for cheer usually begins in February, but this year won’t get started until late March. Camacho said that should allow her team to have plenty of time to prepare for competition.

Last season, Petaluma won national honors in the intermediate division. This year the plan was to move up to the advanced division, but with the pandemic and strange season, Camacho said Petaluma might again compete in the intermediate division. “We’ll see,” she said. “This team might surprise me. It is a great group of athletes.”