Petaluma comes up a point short in basketball opener

The Petaluma High School boys basketball team let its opening game slip away Friday night, losing to Montgomery’s highly regarded Vikings 50-49 before an enthusiastic crowd in the Petaluma gym.

Petaluma built a 38-30 lead late in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold the advantage as the Vikings rallied in the final period.

Petaluma staged a late rally of its own, but ran out of time. After Montgomery had gone on a 9-3 run to take a 50-46 lead, Petaluma’s Ryan Giacomini hit a desperation shot from a step behind the half-court line. Despite the length of the shot, rules allowed it to count a maximum of 3 points and the Trojans ended a point shy of continuing the contest.

“It was a winnable game for us,” said Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons. “We just had a couple of turnovers and lost opportunities. After we got the lead we started making mistakes.”

Both teams, considered to be among the best in the North Bay, played a deliberate style, relying on long-range efforts for much of their scoring. Petaluma had nine 3-point hits in the game, while Montgomery hit six from downtown.

The teams showed first-game jitters early with tough defenses and missed open opportunities leading to a 12-8 Montgomery lead at the end of round one. A pair of 3-point hits by sophomore guard Andy Bai accounted for the majority of the Trojan scoring in the early going. He was to score nine points, all on 3-pointers, in the game.

Petaluma bombed away in the second period as Giacomini took charge of the offense, hitting three treys and scoring 11 points in the period. David Cook also hit from distance as the Trojans grabbed a 26-23 lead at the half.

Petaluma’s aggressive defense paid dividends in the third period, forcing six Montgomery turnovers. Salim Arikat blocked two shots in the quarter to give him an unofficial five for the game. He also scored all of his seven points as Petaluma built a 38-30 lead.

That advantage was cut in half by Montgomery’s 6-foot, 7-inch Nolan Bessire before the period ended as he scored two quick inside baskets, the second coming on an authoritative slam. In the final accounting, Bessire was the difference in the game, scoring 16 points and, at times, dominating the paint.

The fourth period was a donnybrook as Petaluma desperately sought ways to score as its lead shrank and eventually disappeared. Montgomery guard Vincent Ausiello hit two 3’s and Bessire supplied another slam as the Vikings went ahead 48-43.

Petaluma sliced the lead to to 50-46 on a 3-pointer by Bai, but time was running out, and by the time Giacomini connected on his miracle shot there were no blinks left on the clock.

The senior guard scored 14 points in the game.