Petaluma edged, 2-1, in first round of Nor-Cal playoffs

Petaluma High’s baseball Trojans went into first-ever CIF North Regional Tournament aching to play well to wash away the frustration of a mercy-rule 13-1 drubbing by Ukiah last week in the finals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

The Trojans did exactly that on their home field Tuesday afternoon. They played very well against Alpha Charter School from the Sacramento Area. They just didn’t play well enough, losing 2-1.

The loss ended an exceptional season for the Trojans. Playing their first season for new head coach Scott Osder, the Trojans put together a 21-win season, going 21-10. They won the Vine Valley Athletic League title by four games, finishing with an 11-1 league mark. They played in the North Coast Section championship game and they were a participant in the first CIF North Regional Tournament.

“I don’t think they realize what they have accomplished,” Osder said after it all ended Friday. “Every brick wall I ask them to run through they ran through.

“I told the seniors after the game that the building process starts with the foundation and they laid a pretty good foundation.

Building that foundation were David Wood, Kisho Li Kircher, William Cook, Joe Brown. Colin Landry, Jacob Haugen, Garett Gracie, David Cook, Wyatt Davis and Spencer Norman.

For them, the season ended as it should have, playing well. It just wasn’t good enough against a very good opponent.

Alpha Charter School from the little town of Elverta, located about 20 miles from downtown Sacramento, is tiny in enrollment with a student population of around 100, but huge in baseball talent. The Angels lost just three games all season and steamrolled undefeated to the ‘Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League title before going on to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 championship.

Still, Petaluma played the Angels almost even, as the teams battled scoreless over the final four innings behind strong pitching from Alpha’s Drew Brown and Petaluma ace Aaron Davainis.

Brown, keeping the ball outside and the hitters off balance with a big curve, allowed just three hits through five innings, and only one after the first inning. He struck out three, walked one and hit one.

Several Trojans made solid contact only to find Angel outfielders waiting to make routine snares. Brown gave up five loud fly balls in his five innings.

Brown turned the game over to flame thrower Conner Smith in the fifth inning, and he slammed the door on the Trojans, striking out four of the final six batters to preserve the win.

Davainis wasn’t able to dominate the Angels the way he had dominated most teams during the season, but he did pitch well. He allowed just seven hits and a walk in another route-going performance, striking out five.

Much of the game’s offense was top-loaded into the first inning.

Derrick Fisher, who was to have two hits on the day, led off the game with a solid hit to left field, stole second and flew home on Jason Byrd’s double to right field.

Petaluma’s only real offense came in the bottom of the first inning when Joe Brown singled with one out. Brown was forced off the bases on a ground ball to third by Collin Landry and Garret Gracie was smacked pretty good by an errant pitch.

Wyatt Davis soared what looked like it might be a good-bye blow to right field that dropped at the base of the fence, sending Landry home with Gracie following. Unfortunately for the Trojans, and to the credit of the Angels, the visiting team made a perfect relay to the plate to nail the trailing runner.

As the contest played out, the play was huge. Petaluma never got near home plate again.

Alpha’s winning run scored in the third when the only player Davainis walked, Byrd, scored on Smith’s smashed double to left.

The Petaluma right hander allowed a base runner in each of the final four innings, but helped by some sparkling infield defense that included a double play and several outstanding saves by first baseman Wood, kept the Angels at bay.

Needing just a run to keep the game, their season and their hopes alive, the Trojans couldn’t find the right offensive combination against the dominating Angel pitching.