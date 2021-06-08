Subscribe

Petaluma ends a strong baseball season with a win

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 8, 2021, 2:21PM
Petaluma High’s baseball Trojans wrapped up a successful season last week with a 7-2 win Vintage’s Crushers.

Petaluma scored four runs in the opening inning and rode the dominating pitching of Julian Garrahan to their 13th victory in 18 games. The Trojans finished 9-3 against Vine Valley Athletic League teams.

Garrahan was masterful in pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs, only one of them earned, and eight hits. He walked just one and struck out nine. Relief specialist Mario Zarco got the final out on a strikeout.

At the plate, Petaluma rapped 12 hits led by Garett Lewis, who belted a home run, had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two.

Logan Fiene, Zarco and Nate Zimmerman contributed two hits each.

