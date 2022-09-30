Petaluma faces Crusher infantry

Petaluma High’s Trojans will try to shake off aches, pains and injuries as they face perhaps their biggest game of the season at home Friday night against Vintage’s hulking Crushers.

Across town at Casa Grande, the Gauchos don’t exactly get a breather, but they do get a break from the weekly powerhouses they have been facing as they host Ukiah’s Wildcats.

St. Vincent, after five straight pre-league wins, takes a week off before opening North Bay League Redwood play Oct. 7 at Piner.

PETALUMA

The VVAL showdown at Petaluma matches a run-oriented Trojan team that is well balanced in comparison to Vintage’s ball-hogging Crushers. Last week in a 41-19 win over Casa Grande, the Crushers threw just four passes, completing none. They ran the ball 50 times for 458 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, they have run for 1,413 yards and passed for 33.

Petaluma has had a somewhat more balanced and more successful approach. The Trojans have rushed 208 times for 1,501 yards and, even with starting quarterback Henry Ellis missing most of two games, gained 494 yards passing with Ellis completing 14 of 36 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, while back-up Asher Levy has completed 16 of 28 passes for 241 yards.

But the battle is expected to be on the ground where the Crushers will match Ellis Alverez, who had 202 yards and three touchdowns against the Gauchos, and running quarterback Jeffrey Page against Petaluma’s running back duo of Silas Pologeorgis (642 yards and seven touchdowns in five games) and Chase Miller (252 yards) augmented by fullbacks Ed Berncich and Lucas Vanderlind).

By its high standards, Vintage is having a tough season. The Crushers lost 41-7 to San Ramon Valley won in overtime against Antioch 28-22, lost to Cardinal Newman 27-8 and was shutout by Heritage 41-0 before the Gaucho game.

But those were all non-league games. In four VVAL seasons, the Crushers have lost just one league game. That was to Casa Grande last season 46-44, and they avenged that slip last week.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist knows exactly what his Trojans are facing. “They don’t pass,” he said. “They are going to pound the ball and try to push us around. They are a very patient team. They are very comfortable grinding it out.”

The Crushers have the size to do just that. “We will be giving away 60 pounds a man,” observes Krist.

Adding to the Trojan troubles, they will be playing without two of their best players. For the third straight game, they will be playing without senior quarterback Henry Ellis who missed most of a 21-20 win over Maria Carrillo two weeks ago and all of last week’s 21-6 victory over Justin-Siena last week. Also out with an ankle injury is top defender and pass receiver Dawson Shaw. It was Shaw who caught the game-winning pass on the last play of the game in the victory over Carrillo.

Despite the injuries, Petaluma has found a way to win four of its first five games with junior Ascher Levy stepping into the all-important quarterback spot to direct a Trojan option offense the relies heavily on deception and the quarterback’s ability to run with the football.

“We will be changing some things,” acknowledged Krist. “They are two different quarterbacks.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

CASA GRANDE

It seems a bit strange to be talking about a team with a 2-2 record facing a potential let down, but that is the Casa Grande situation Friday night as it takes on Ukiah on the Casa field.

After playing a season-starting schedule that included North Coast Section powers Marin Catholic and Vintage, along with playoff contenders Maria Carrillo and Montgomery, the Gauchos host Ukiah Friday night.

After losing to Montgomery 27-0, a team Casa beat 44-35, and Northgate 28-6, the Wildcats have rebounded to beat Eureka 13-6 and Santa Rosa 26-25.

Marin Catholic pretty much manhandled the Gauchos as they have every team it has faced this season 45-0, but Casa Grande gave Vintage a battle last week before giving way to the Crusher ground power in a 41-19 loss.

“We played better than the scored showed,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “We just couldn’t get the ball away from them.”

Antonio said the Gauchos are not taking the Wildcats lightly. “They are a good football team and we know we have to play well in all phases of the game.”

Despite the caliber of the opposition, only in the Marin Catholic game have the Gauchos had trouble scoring. They are averaging 22 points and 339 total yards per game, led by quarterback Wyatt Abramson who has completed 108 of 184 passes for 1,184 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Antonio said Casa Grande’s explosive offense has led to the perception the Gauchos are having trouble on defense. Not so he maintains.

“We have the ability to score so quickly that we give the ball to other teams and our defense is on the field a lot,” he explained. “For as much as we are on the field, we play good defense.”

ST. VINCENT

After completing the first half of their season with an unblemished 5-0 mark, St. Vincent’s Mustangs take a much needed breather before beginning North Bay League Redwood play Oct. 7 at Piner.

“The time off comes at the perfect time for us,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “We are a little beat up. This gives us time to focus on getting well before we start league.”

St. Vincent capped off the perfect first half of its season with a 49-28 win over Montgomery last Saturday. “That was a huge win for us,” Herzog said. “Our players have stepped up to every challenge so far.”

The coach gave much of the credit for the Mustangs’ success to senior leaders Nathan Rooks, Jaret Bosarge, Kai Hall and Cameron Vaughn. “They get the team focused,” the coach said. “I don’t have to say anything. The senior leaders get the team ready every week.”