The Vintage Crushers capitalized on three early Petaluma Trojans turnovers to build an early lead last Friday and roll to their third straight win of 42-21 over Petaluma.

Vintage (5-5, 4-2 VVAL), which finishes in a three-way tie with Petaluma (6-4, 4-2) and American Canyon (6-4, 4-2) for second in league, recorded three interceptions in the opening quarter and turned each into points. The Crushers led 21-0 after one and 28-7 at the half. Petaluma cut the deficit to 14 midway through the third quarter, but the bad breaks kept coming.

“We came out in the second half and had a nice 80-yard drive, ran our offense, almost got a stop to get the ball back and literally a Vintage receiver caught a ball around Asher Levy’s body,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “It hit Asher in the back as he was defending and the receiver hugged him and caught the ball. Just every bad-luck thing that could have happened to us tonight did.”

Vintage, meanwhile, got strong performances from up and down its roster, including from a handful of JV call-ups. Head coach Dylan Leach highlighted the play of sophomores Mason Howell, Sawyer Carmichael and Bo Lode along with the usual standouts like seniors Treven Cullinane and Si Sabbagha.

“One of the things we did as a program, we felt that we had about seven sophomores that could play at our level,” Leach said. “We decided to keep them down to have that full JV season and those guys went 9-1, but we brought them up for the Big Game last week but they came up really big for us. … We felt like once Big Game happened, we were able to load up for Petaluma and it made such a big difference. We feel like we’re a different team than we were even last week against Napa with this new personnel.”

Howell ran for 90 yards with a touchdown, while Cullinane, Jeffery Page and Bailey Huss all found the end zone. As a team, Vintage totaled 358 yards on offense and scored on all but their final drive, which ended with them kneeling out the clock.

As for Petaluma, which totaled 330 yards on offense, Chase Miller ran for 121 yards on 15 carries and Ed Berncich scored a touchdown.

“We did some good things, but we’re banged up,” Krist said. “It was 50 to 20 (Vintage roster vs. Petaluma roster) on the sidelines. We just kind of ran out of guys but fought to the end. Really proud of the kids. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”

The Trojans will head to Maria Carrillo Nov. 10 for the first round of postseason play.