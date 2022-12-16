The Petaluma High basketball team let slip away in the fourth quarter what it had tried so hard to achieve in the previous three periods, and then lost in overtime to Montgomery 51-48 Thursday evening in the first round of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament being held in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium on the Casa Grande campus.

Casa Grande opened its own tournament with a lopsided 80-18 win over Summit Denali, a small charter school from Sunnyvale.

Summit Denali dropped out of the tournament Friday, causing a minor reshuffling of Friday night’s schedule. Petaluma will now play Analy at 5:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. as orginally scheduled. Washington, slated to face Summit Denali, will be given a bye.

The winners’ side of the bracket will remain as scheduled, with Urban against Montgomery at 7 p.m. and Casa Grande facing Windsor at 8:30 p.m.

Petaluma played against Montgomery, expected to be among the best teams in the Redwood Empire, with just seven players. The Trojans had three players with varying shades of illness and another out with a knee injury. Among the missing were two starters. A third starter, junior Andy Bai, went out with his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter and limped off the court.

Still, Petaluma had Montgomery groggy and on the ropes through three quarters, led by the inside work of Dalton Armstrong and some timely shooting by Kieran Mannion. Armstrong, Petaluma’s only player over 6-foot-1, finished with 18 points and was, at times, the Trojans’ lone warrior in the paint.

“He was a monster,” noted Petaluma coach Anton Lyons.

The Trojans shocked Montgomery early, scoring the game’s first seven points, with Bai tossing in a 3-pointer. But, by the end of a slow-paced, half-court first period, things settled into a defensive battle of contrasting styles with the Trojans holding a slender 9-8 advantage.

Neither team pressed, but were aggressive in the half-court with Petaluma playing a tenacious man-to-man, while Montgomery dug in behind a swiftly rotating zone.

Petaluma led at the half 27-23, and then seemingly took charge in the third period, using the work of Armstrong, who had 6 points in the period, to build a 39-31 advantage.

The bus lost all four wheels for Petaluma in the fourth quarter. The first four possessions of the period resulted in three turnovers and a missed shot for the Trojans. Meanwhile, the Vikings charged behind the drives of Izeyah Wright and a 3-pointer from Will Grafe. Montgomery ran off 13 unanswered points for a 44-39 lead.

Petaluma broke the Viking streak on a basket by Mannion, but it still took a 12-toot bank shot by Armstrong to tie the game at 44-44 and force overtime.

Petaluma finally ran out of gas in the extra period, getting only a pair of baskets from Armstrong, but the Trojan defense kept the game close.

What it came down to was a Viking 3-pointer and two game-clinching free throws by Caden DeVries.

A last-ditch try for a 3-pointer and a tie from a heavily guarded Mannion was off the mark. The junior guard had a big game, at times carrying the Trojan offense and finishing with 17 points.

“Overall, we competed hard,” said Lyons. “We had our opportunities and just came up short.”