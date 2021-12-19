Petaluma falls to St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Callan Tournament final

Petaluma High’s Trojans couldn’t quite get the job finished Saturday night, losing in the finals of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament to St. Patrick-St. Vincent from Vallejo 63-55.

Tournament host Casa Grande fared better on the tournament’s last night, decisively handling Montgomery 54-44 to take third in its own tournament.

In earlier games, Urban topped West County 59-46 for third place and Windsor salvaged a tournament win with a 59-42 victory over Washington from San Francisco.

PETALUMA

After impressive wins over Urban 65-57 and rival Casa Grande 64-59, Petaluma hung with a very quick and very talented Blues team until the closing minutes when its ball handling miscues finally proved fatal.

Petaluma unofficially had an uncharacteristic 13 turnovers in the game, many coming at crucial times when momentum seemed to be shifting toward the Trojan bench. There were a variety of factors in the Trojan troubles, the chief being the darting and dauntless St. Patrick-St. Vincent pressuring, trapping defense.

“That’s the most turnovers we’ve had all year,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “Many came in critical possessions. They are the fastest team we’ve played. They are also very physical, and we weren’t getting fouls called.”

Despite its problems, Petaluma battled to within three points in the final two minutes. They never got closer.

Very early, it looked like a stroll to the tournament title for the Trojans who exploded to a 14-4 lead behind dominant inside work from Salim Arikat, who had three baskets in the period, and 3-point connections from Ryan Giacomini and Andy Bai.

The Blues kept their composure without need of a first-period time out, and cut the Trojan lead to a manageable 19-12 before running off 12 of the first 14 points of the second period. By the half, St. Vincent St. Patrick held a 29-26 lead.

Petaluma bombs by Giacomini, Joseph Anakar, David Cook and Bai partially offset a continuing assault on the basket by the Blues. Still by the time the last period opened, St. Vincent-St. Patrick led 51-44.

Petaluma made a determined fourth-quarter run, and had the St. Patrick-St. Vincent lead cut to three-points at 56-53 with a little more than two minutes to play on an inside basket by Cook. The Trojans never got closer.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Nick Medeiros countered with a basket, and the Bruins paraded to the charity stripe as the Trojans fouled in a vain attempt to trade free throws for possessions.

Medeiros led all scorers with 24 points, fueling the Bruins’ decisive third-quarter run with a dominating 19 points in the period.

Bai, who kept the Trojans solvent in the turnover-marked third quarter with three beyond-the-arc connections, led Petaluma with 19 points, and five 3-pointers.

Salim Arikat was a force in the middle for Petaluma against the smaller, but sky-jumping Bruins, with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

Petaluma’s Ryan Giacomini, who scored 27 points in the Trojans’ first-round win over Urban, was chosen to the all-tournament team, as was St. Patrick-St. Vincent’s Josiah Jones and Jevon Blackmore.

Lyons, whose Trojans are now 7-2 for the season with a first in the Rose City Tournament and a second in the Callan gathering, had praise for his team.

“I am very proud of these guys,” he said. “They won seven straight games and played in two tournament championship games. They are tired, but they keep getting up for every game.”

Petaluma continues a busy holiday schedule that has it playing 13 games this month at Archie Williams in San Anselmo on Tuesday and at home against Santa Rosa on Wednesday before opening the Piner Tournament on Dec. 28 against Cardinal Newman.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s host Gauchos shook off the disappointment of a tough loss to rival Petaluma the night before, to record their biggest win of a 4-3 season against Montgomery.

The game was marked by defense and poor shooting from both sides, with the Gauchos finally finding the target in the final period after the Vikings suffered through a single-digit third quarter.

A pair of distance hits by Nicholas Ausiello at the end of the first period gave Montgomery an early 15-11 lead before the Gauchos could get their offense unwrapped.

Carson Aden dropped in a pair of treys in the second round as Casa slipped into a 30-29 halftime lead.

Montgomery went from cold to hypothermia as the second half opened with a 7-point Viking third quarter.

Casa Grande wasn’t a whole lot better, getting only a driving hoop from Colin Patchett and a 3-pointer from Logan Bailey. However, the host also counted four hits from the foul line to build a 39-34 lead.

The Gauchos came fully awake offensively in the final quarter, using 3-pointers from Bailey and Aiden to springboard to a 15-point period that put a win and third place in their Christmas stocking.

Bailey and Aden led the Vikings with 11 points each with Jordan Giacomini and center Brandon Allred, a force in the middle for the entire tournament, adding 10 points apiece.

Center Nolan Bessire led Montgomery with 10 points.

Allred and Tory Cain, who led the Gauchos in their previous two tournament games, were named to the All-Tournament team along with Bessire.

The Gauchos play back-to-back next week, visiting Rancho Cotate on Tuesday and hosting San Marin Wednesday.