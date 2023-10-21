Friday night’s varsity football game at Petaluma High School ran a whopping three hours in length, but it was all worth it in the end for the Trojans as they took home their fourth consecutive win, 64-38, over Napa.

Petaluma, now with a 6-2 overall record and undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play, will go on to face crosstown rival Casa Grande (7-1, 4-0) in the famed Egg Bowl next week — and this year may see one of the best matchups yet.

“Offensively, I think we played really solid,” said Petaluma head coach Rick Krist, adding that the team will enjoy the win while focusing on strengthening their discipline on defense in preparation for next week.

“I think we really have to focus on us more than focus on Casa,” Krist said. “We’re having a good year, but we’re a small team and they’re a big team. We’ve got to get healthy and give it our best shot.”

In Friday’s game against Napa (which was also Petaluma’s senior night), the Trojans held the lead for all but the first five minutes of the game after the Grizzlies got on the board first with a 48-yard touchdown pass by Diego Montanez.

The kick by Kevin Jose Rico was no good, allowing Petaluma to pull ahead when quarterback Ryan Landry ran the ball 32 yards for a touchdown, with the extra point by Asher Levy good to bring the score to 7-6 with about 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Landry scored another touchdown in the second quarter. That was preceded by a 14-yard touchdown run from senior fullback Ed Berncich, who later scored again before the half. Berncich also had a nine-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the game.

Other standout contributors included senior wide receiver Rowan Calhoun, who led in receiving yards for the night and had back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter — a swift 31-yard pass from Landry and a 21-yard pass from Levy. His last touchdown followed an interception by senior defender Jasper Jennings, who then got the 2-point conversion to end the first half with a 43-18 lead for the Trojans.

Napa’s pair of second-quarter touchdowns came on a 32-yard pass to senior wide receiver Fisher MacDonald from Montanez and a touchdown run by Montanez, but with two failed conversion attempts.

Senior Petaluma running back Chase Miller, who last week surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season, also scored two touchdowns for the Trojans in the second half and had 156 of the team’s 441 overall rushing yards Friday.

The Grizzlies put up a fight until the last second of the contest, with Montanez scoring a 41-yard touchdown with just five seconds left in the game. He also scored another 43-yard touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter, and ran for the 2-point conversion. The quarterback had 332 passing yards on the night and 77 rushing yards.

Going into the Egg Bowl matchup, Petaluma’s fierce offense could play a key in potential success against the massive Gauchos team. The Trojans are currently getting an average of about 400 total yards per game, while the Gauchos average about 344 total yards per game.

Both teams have been tallying an unprecedented number of touchdowns in their last few games, with Petaluma scoring 218 points in their last four contests alone and the Gauchos 176 points in their last four.

Casa Grande won 51-30 over American Canyon on Friday, getting three rushing touchdowns from senior running back Zach Herrera, and a big contribution from junior quarterback Danny Mercado — who not only passed for three touchdowns but also ran in a 43-yard rushing touchdown himself.

The Egg Bowl is set to take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Petaluma High School.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.