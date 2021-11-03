Petaluma girls doubles team second in VVAL tennis tournament

Petaluma’s Amelia Grevin and Meg Rawsom beat doubles teams from Vintage, Sonoma and American Canyon to get to the finals in the Vine Valley Athletic League doubles tournament where they lost in a very competitive and close match against Megha Jackson and Tatum Newell of Justin-Siena, losing in a third set tie break 10-8.

Playing as a doubles team brought out the best in both players. Grevin is a wily and consistent player who created opportunities for Rawsom to use her power to put away shots at the net. Supporters from Justin Siena and Petaluma cheered the excellent points and sportsmanship displayed by the players.

Justin Siena coach Jim Reily said, "These were definitely the two best teams in the tournament."

The match could have gone either way, hinging on a two-point lead by Justin Siena at the right moment. Petaluma lost in a 10-point tie break, 10-8. Fatigue undoubtedly played a part in the final with Grevin and Rawson having played three matches before the final and Jackson and Newall only having played two.

Also competing in the VVALs from Petaluma were Sofia Nadler and Elyanna Gonzalez. They defeated Napa in the first round and lost to American Canyon in the second round.

Earlier, in singles, Rawson and No. 2-seeded Grevin both got byes in the first round. Rawson was then defeated by No.4 seed Erin Meader. Grevin defeated Sierra Tenbrook of Vintage in round two and was defeated by No. 3 seed Bryn Hogan of Justin-Siena.