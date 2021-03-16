Petaluma girls opt out of strange season

With its season turned topsy-turvy, the Petaluma High School girls golf team is skipping a truncated season and starting all over next fall.

Under North Coast Section guidelines and a schedule from the Vine Valley Athletic League, both boys and girls are allowed to play four nine-hole matches followed by an 18-hole concluding tournament involving all teams. Petaluma will take a pass.

“Students have a lot on their plate, and the way it is set up there are a lot of requirements and it isn’t even a real competition,” pointed out Petaluma coach Chris Jones.

The Vine Valley Athletic League schedule calls for each team to play four head-to-head nine-hole matches, followed by an 18-hole league tournament. Both boys and girls would play on the same day. No official scores would be kept until the league tournament.

“I’m all for getting the kids back in class, but with all the protocols and restrictions on the golfers it is not a high priority for me,” said Jones. “We have decided to hit the reset button and start next year.”

Jones said the Petaluma players are welcome to participate in any of the VVAL matches, including the league championship on their own, but the Trojans will not be competing as a team.

Hitting the reset should hardly slow the Petalumans who do not have any seniors on this year’s roster, and should return the entire 2019 championship team with the exception of No. 1 Channing Matthews next season.