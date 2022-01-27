Petaluma girls rally late to beat Sonoma Valley

Petaluma broke open a tight contest with a flurry of offense in the final minutes to win an exciting 39-35 basketball victory over Sonoma Valley to open the second round of Vine Valley Athletic League girls play Wednesday.

A slow and deliberate game for three quarters suddenly exploded into a thriller in the late minutes as both teams exchanged the lead with clutch baskets. Neither team led by more than four points in the late stages, and there were five lead changes in the final two minutes.

“We were not completely into this one because of a lack of early energy,” said Trojan coach Sophie Bihn. “All it took was a couple of hoops to get the girls going.”

Junior Trojan shooting guard Brooke Baxman had her best offensive game of the season with 16 points, but none of her offense was as important as a back door lay-in to give the Petaluma club the lead for good with less than a minute to play.

She came back to steal the Sonoma inbounds pass which led to additional offense by fast-improving sophomore forward Sydney Martin who had 9 points in the final period, including two game-clinching free throws.

Sonoma Valley had crawled from behind for the third time on a quick basket with a back cut play designed by veteran coach Jann Thorpe. Lanky Lola Martin got behind the Trojan defense for a high lob pass.

The Dragon lead lasted only 15 seconds on the response by Baxman.

The Dragons had numerous opportunities to take over the game, but missed seven short shots in the paint that could have turned the game around.

The thrilling win kept the second half of the season rally alive for the Trojans who have won 4 out of their last 6 games to improve to 7-13 and 3-4 in the VVAL.

Baxman had a terrific offensive game from the outset, 8 points in the first period. Three of her shots came on passes out of the high post in the set offense of the Trojans. Center Karlie Berncich found the cutting Baxman with passes that were right on the money, and the Trojans led 15-10 at halftime.

Energetic Sonoma sophomore guard Siena Hoban kept the Dragons in the contest in the early minutes with 13 points in the first three periods. Hoban worked herself loose with constant motion to drop in mid-range jumpers to keep Sonoma Valley close.

Mallory O’Keefe, averaging 11.9 points per game for the season, connected on a shot from behind the arc, but went cold for most of the game, missing her next eight attempts. O’Keefe had enough in the tank, plugging away, and railed 6 crucial points in the final period to finish with 9.

Berncich, who leads the Trojans in rebounds for the season, pulled down 8 boards. Her vice-like grip and accurate passing had much to do with the Petaluma win.

Martin ended the game with a flurry that included the final two charity tosses to fit the pre-game evaluation by Bihn. “Sydney is going to be a good player,” the coach said. “Right now, I am holding her out of the early stages of each game so she can get into the flow of our offense. She has improved greatly since the beginning of the season.”

The loss cut the Dragons VVAL record to 2-3.