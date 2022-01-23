Petaluma girls smash Novato, edge Justin-Siena

The Petaluma girls basketball team tuned up for a push toward the end of what has been a difficult season with a dominating 43-31 win over Novato’s overmatched Hornets Thursday night in the Petaluma gym.

The final score was in no way a reflection of the Trojans’ dominance. Petaluma scored the first 16 points of the game and led 36-14 going into the final quarter.

Julie Martinez, almost Novato’s total offense, scored 17 of her 26 game points in the fourth quarter when Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn was making sure all the Trojans were getting playing time. Not that Martinez wasn’t outstanding the entire game, but points came more difficult when Petaluma’s top line defenders were in the contest.

Those first line defenders held Martinez and the rest of the Hornets scoreless in the entire first period. Meanwhile the Trojans opened with a hot hand.

Mallory O’Keefe drove to the basket for the game’s first points and went on to a big game, scoring 14 points, while, like the other Trojans, sharing playing time.

She had plenty help. Before the first period had finished, Isabella Hernandez, Abby Sanchez and Lucy Nevin had all scored.

Martinez began to exert herself in the second period, but Petaluma was still solidly in control, leading 23-9. At its apex in the third quarter the Trojan lead was 36-14.

The Trojan bench was unable to contain Martinez in the final period, although Petaluma’s advantage was never endangered.

Nine Petalumans scored in the game, with Sanchez contributing eight, Isabella Hernandez six and Alyssa Goebel and Nevin five apiece.

The Trojans followed up the non-league win with a 42-35 overtime victory over Justin-Siena in a Vine Valley Athletic League game played in Napa.

Petaluma earned the win by outscoring the Braves 10-1 in the extra period.

O’Keefe and Brooke Baxman led Petaluma with 10 points apiece, with O’Keefe hitting three 3-pointers. Abby Sanchez and Karlie Berncich added seven each. Sanchez had an exceptional all-around game, grabbing 10 rebounds, all on the defensive boards. O’Keefe had three assists.

Petaluma is now 6-12 on the season and 2-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The Trojans are home to Sonoma Valley on Wednesday and at Napa on Saturday.