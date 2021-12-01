Petaluma girls struggle in second half in loss to Bethel

Visiting Bethel of Vallejo stormed back in the second half to run away from the frustrated Petaluma girls basketball team 48-36 on Monday in the Trojan Gym.

It was the fifth consecutive loss suffered by the Trojans after they battled gamely in the first half to trail only 28-25, out scoring the Jaguars by a point in the second stanza. It was as close as the game would get between the familiar foes who met in the first round of the NCS playoffs in 2020.

The Trojans went completely off the rails in the third period, going without a point as Bethel gradually pulled away for a more comfortable advantage.

Adding to the woes for Petaluma was an 0-6 effort at the free throw line which could have kept the contest within reach.

A couple of long range bombs by senior guard Mallory O’Keefe kept her team in the hunt in the first half, but she was shut down following intermission.

Bethel got a dominating performance from 6-foot center Mikkela Youngblood on both ends of the court. Youngblood poured in 29 points by knifing through the Trojan defense, and ended the first half with a basket at the buzzer.

The majority of the damage done by the rangy senior pivot player was on defense as she roamed the back of the Jaguar line, forcing Petaluma to take most of its shots from outside a comfort level.

Trojan center Karlie Berncich worked hard enough with five points and four rebounds in the first half, but like the rest of her teammates, went cold down the stretch.

Youngblood turned out to be a one-player wrecking crew, grabbing 13 rebounds and altering eight shots from the floor. On offense, she was given free reign to penetrate the Trojan man defense with drives leading to an increasing Jaguar lead in the second half. Youngblood averaged 16.5 points per game as a sophomore, and connected from outside as well with 3-point shots in each half.

Petaluma never got within double figures after the disastrous third stanza. Alyssa Goebel, Lucy Nevin and O’Keefe all connected on shots from distance, but overall the Trojans went a very chilly 12 for 41 from the floor.

O’Keefe topped Petaluma scorers with six points. Berncich pulled down six rebounds to pace the Trojan rebounders.

The Trojans dropped back-to-back games earlier in Marin County against quality foes Tamalpais and Archie Williams. The defeat against the Red Tail Hawks on a Saturday morning in Mill Valley was by only one point. Coach Sophie Bihn and her squad will hope to rebound in their next scheduled single game against Benicia on December 17. Upcoming tournament pairings have yet to be announced.