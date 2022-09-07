Petaluma girls tennis players learning as they play

Experience and the Petaluma High School girls tennis team are not even in the same sentence as second-year coach Lori Ayer takes a team with only two seniors into tough Vine Valley Athletic League competition.

Needing 10 players to compete without forfeiting matches, Ayer had 11 players on the team last week after the late addition of two freshmen players.

Returning seniors Haley Van Bebber and Tenlee Leone and returning junior Maya Hoffman will be bolstered by a pair of transfers, junior Deedee Alpeat and sophomore Annie Bober.

The rest of the team is brand new and Ayer said it will take a while to sort everyone out.

Even as Ayer and assistant coaches Carol McKegney and Jed Moffitt are sorting out who plays where and with whom, they are teaching their young players the game.

“Only three of the girls had played tennis before high school,” the coach noted.

Even though the Trojans are limited in numbers and experience, Ayer sees an exciting season ahead.

“This is a very good group,” she explained. “They pay attention. We are ahead of the game with many of the players. We have already been able to teach them some new strokes.”

The coach also noted that, although few of the girls have played together they are already beginning to bond.

“They are very supportive of one another,” the coach said. “I can already see some potential leaders developing.”

Petaluma’s first match against Sonoma scheduled for Tuesday was postponed along with the rest of the Vine Valley Athletic League opening round, including Casa Grande’s match at American Canyon.