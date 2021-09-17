Petaluma girls tennis plays well in close loss

Petaluma lost a tough Vine Valley Athletic League girls tennis match to American Canyon 4-3, with the final game lost in a tie breaker on Thursday

First and second singles Amelia Grevin and Meg Rawson had decisive wins over very capable players by scores of 6-1, 6-4 (Grevin) and 6-3, 6-2 (Rawson).

Third singles Sophia Nadler lost in a tie breaker. Tenlee Leone was defeated 5-7 and 3-6.

The No. 2 doubles team of Elyanna Gonzalez and Hayley Van Bebber played aggressive tennis and beat a very good team from American Canyon 6-2, 6-4.

No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams of Teresa Materadonna and Daphne Perlich and Audree Looper and Maya Hoffman were narrowly defeated. Materadonna and Perlich lost 6-4 6-3 with the scores not representing how close each game was. Looper and Hoffman lost in a tense third set tie breaker. Hannah Schott and Abbie Johnson, and first time players Sadie Smetana and Isabella Prandi played exhibition matches.

Petaluma is now 2-1 overall and fourth in VVAL. Next week, Petaluma plays third-place Vintage in Napa and fifth-place Casa Grande at home.