Petaluma girls tennis team tops Napa 7-0

The Petaluma High School girls tennis team soundly defeated Napa High School in all seven matches Tuesday afternoon.

Amelia Grevin, at No. 1 singles, trounced her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Meg Rawson, in the second position, also defeated her opponent. Sofia Nadler pummeled her No. 3 player 6-0 and 6-2 while Tenley Leone, who has only been playing tennis since January, pulled out a decisive victory at No. 4.

Equally successful were the doubles teams. No. 1 Teresa Materradona and Daphne Perlich won 6-0, 6-4. Elyanna Gonzalez, playing with Haley Van Berber, gave away only one game in the second set, winning 6-0, 6-1 and Audree Looper partnered with Maya Hoffman for a win at third doubles by scores of 6-0, 6-2.