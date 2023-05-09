The Vine Valley Athletic League playoffs begin Tuesday afternoon with league champion Casa Grande (20-3, 11-1) hosting American Canyon (13-9, 7-5) and Petaluma (16-6, 8-4) playing at Vintage (15-9, 9-3). Winners play Friday at the home of the highest seed.

PETALUMA

Petaluma’s Trojans recorded a statement win in Vine Valley Athletic League softball play and helped rival Casa Grande in the process last week.

The Trojans extended their regular-season-ending winning streak to five (now six) straight with a 6-5 win over pennant contending Vintage. The win helped Casa Grande clinch the league championship.

The thrilling game, played on the Petaluma diamond, took nine innings to decide, with the Trojans rallying for three runs in the bottom of the second extra inning and finally winning when Casey Sullivan delivered a walk-off hit to score Hollie Pardini with the winning run.

Petaluma had 12 hits in the game, but managed only three runs through regulation play. Katrina Johnson had a huge day for Petaluma with three hits, including a home run. Lily Gemma and Sullivan each had two hits.

Lily Pardini pitched the entire nine innings for Petaluma, scattering seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Petaluma then closed out its regular season with a 14-4 non-league win over Windsor’s Jaguars in a game that was called after six innings.

The Trojans had 14 hits in that contest with Bella Hudson and Hollie Pardini each homering. Gemma was 4-for-5 at the plate and scored four runs. Hudson, Johnson and Pardini each had two hits.

Mya Gonzalez pitched 5 1/3 innings. Lily Pardini finished out the game with two quick outs, one by strikeout.

CASA GRANDE

The Casa Grande girls softball team concluded a Vine Valley Athletic League championship season with two more league victories.

Lila Partridge continued her mastery in the circle, throwing a two-hit shutout at Napa’s Grizzlies in a 4-0 Casa Grande victory. The sophomore faced only 23 batters, two over the minimum and allowed just two hits. She struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.

Casa Grande had nine hits in scoring single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.

Jamie McGaughey and Partridge both homered for the Gauchos. Maeve Broadhead, McGaughey and Partridge each had two hits.

Casa Grande finished out its regular season with an 18-1 thumping of Sonoma Valley in a game that lasted just five innings. The Gauchos scored six runs in the opening inning and just kept hitting.

Lauren Ketchu, McGaughey and Partridge each had three hits in the assault, with Patridge belting two homers and Abby McSweeney and Alex Giacomini one each.

Casa Grande finished VVAL play with an 11-1 record and entered the league playoffs with a 20-3 overall mark. The league championship was their first since 2009.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent had only one game last week, but it was an impressive one, a 15-5 North Bay League Redwood win over Santa Rosa’s Panthers.

St. Vincent finished off the big win with a seven-run rally in the seventh inning that ended the game early.

Grace Murphy led a 10-hit Mustang attack with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Kat Cespedes and Sofia Romano each had two hits.

Cespedes pitched all five innings, allowing just four earned runs.

The win was the sixth in league play against six losses for the Mustangs who are 6-12 on the season.