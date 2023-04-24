After graduating from Petaluma High School in 2018, Luke Haggard was sure his days of playing football were behind him.

Even as a standout defensive end for the Trojans at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Haggard got minimal interest from colleges and considered concentrating his efforts on education at Santa Rosa Junior College rather than the gridiron.

Then, in stepped SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner, and after a bit of recruiting, Wagner convinced Haggard to join the Bear Cubs program.

Haggard chuckles a bit now when he recalls those days. If not for Wagner’s intervention, Haggard likely wouldn’t be in the positions he’s in now: preparing for the upcoming NFL draft.

After three straight seasons as a starting offensive lineman for the University of Indiana, Haggard could be the first player with Sonoma County roots since Elijah Qualls in 2017 to hear his name called during the NFL draft next week.

He currently projects as a potential round 5-7 selection and has a few teams that have expressed interest in his skills, namely the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

“I was a 49ers fan growing up, but being in the position I’m in now, I would love to be drafted by the Chargers, be back in California,” Haggard told The Press Democrat this week from on campus at Indiana, where he’s been training since his pro day in March. “I see myself as a Day 3 guy, so I could go anywhere from the fifth round to free-agent kind of deal. But if I get drafted in any round by the Chargers, I’d be really happy with that.”

Haggard was a two-way standout during his prep days at Petaluma, earning all-league and All-Empire honors. He mainly played defense but switched to offensive tackle at SRJC. He took to it quickly and became an all-conference and all-regional player over his two years with the Bear Cubs.

He transferred to Indiana after the 2019 season and started playing nearly right away. He made four starts in six games during the abbreviated 2020 COVID year and then settled in as the Hoosiers’ everyday starting left tackle for the next two seasons.

He leaves Bloomington having started in 26 of the 28 games in which he appeared.

“I kind of felt, as a midyear transfer, that I was at the bottom of the totem pole,” Haggard said about arriving at IU. “I told myself every day at practice I was going to give it 100% — no matter what we were doing I was going full go. I think the coaching staff noticed that and I really worked to improve on every little detail.”

Haggard, who is now listed at 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds, has been training since the college season ended. He spent two months in Texas at an offensive linemen camp to prepare for workouts with pro teams. The Chargers flew him out to their facility in Los Angeles, he did a pro day workout for the Colts and he’s had repeated interviews with the Raiders and Dolphins.

He’s trying not to get caught up in the moment, but can’t help but occasionally reflect on his journey.

“Sometimes I do think like that, about how far I’ve come since Lenny showed me around campus until now,” he said. “It’s surreal, but I try to take it a day at a time. I know how much hard work I’ve put into this.”

If his name is called next week, Haggard would be the first player drafted from Petaluma High School in decades and would be the first SRJC alum selected since Jason Verrett in 2014.

Haggard will be returning to Petaluma next week to watch the draft with friends and family.

