The Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team put together one of the greatest seasons in the school’s history and in the middle of things were several graduates of south county schools.

Sophomores Sheriene Arikat and Rose Nevin from Petaluma High School and Alex Ditizio from St. Vincent were major contributors to the championship season. Freshman Taylor Iacopi from Petaluma contributed and represents the future of Bear Cub basketball as does red shirt freshman Abby Sanchez, another former Trojan.

The were all a part of a Santa Rosa Bear Cub team that put together a 29-3 record, won the Big 8 Conference championship with a 15-1 league record and the Northern California regional championship. The Bear Cubs’ season didn’t end until they were beaten 80-75 in overtime by Orange Coast College in the state semifinals.

“The players created a winning culture in one year,” said SRJC Coach Lacey Campbell. “Every single player had a large impact. Their attitude of playing as a team allowed us to really coach basketball. All the credit goes to the players.”

Arikat brought her same darn-the-torpedos-full-speed-ahead attack mode that made her such a force for Petaluma High to the Bear Cubs. Campbell said the former Trojan was one of a kind. “No one on our roster could do what she did,” the coach said. “She scored, rebounded, defended. She could create something out of nothing.”

Playing in every game, Arikat averaged 8.2 points per game. At 5 feet, 8 inches, she averaged 5.8. rebounds a game.

Just as she did at Petaluma High, Nevin played well above her 5 foot, 9 inches listed height. “She was one of the best under-sized post players I’ve seen,” said Campbell. “She always gave a strong second effort. She really stepped up her defense. There were times when she was the best player of the court.”

Nevin also played in every game, averaging 4.1 points per game. She averaged 5.6 rebounds, playing around 14 minutes a game against larger opponents.

Just as she was at St. Vincent, the 5-foot, 8-inch Ditizio made her impact on defense.. “She was a strong defender,” the coach said. “In our final game, she defended their best player and did an outstanding job.”

Petaluma graduate Iacopi made contributions to the championship run and Campbell is looking for even bigger things in the future. “She is someone I have my eye on,” the coach said. “She has a strong work ethic.”

Sanchez was red-shirted this season, but was still a contributor. “She was definitely a part of the team,” the coach said. “Abby and every single player had an impact.”

Campbell said she looks forward to continuing to having more players from the south county in the future. “I believe in recruiting locally,” she said. “I look forward to recruiting these types of players.”