While Casa Grande rooters yelled about past glory on the football field, Petaluma established firm dominance over its rivals on the basketball court Monday night.

Petaluma showed plenty of fire power on offense, but it was really defense that keyed the Trojans’ 74-46 victory before a packed and pumped up crowd in the Petaluma gym.

The Trojans’ aggressive defense, led by a group of rotating guards working outside and 6-foot, 5-inch Dalton Armstrong establishing dominance inside, shut off Gaucho driving lanes, forcing the visitors to bomb from the outside, with most of their efforts off the mark.

The result was a second Trojan thumping of their rivals after Casa Grande had prevailed by a point in an early season match up in Piner’s Sonoma County Classic.

Jeffrey Rice dropped in a pair of free throws to give Casa Grande the game’s first points and only lead of the night. Petaluma quickly answered on an inside bucked by Armstrong, a Shane Douglas 3-point bomb and a drive by Brady Loveless for a 7-2 Petaluma lead, and the Trojans never trailed.

While Douglas and Andy Bai hi a pair of treys each and Armstrong worked inside for three baskets, Casa Grande had trouble penetrating the pestering Petaluma defense. Only a 3-pointer and a last second runner from Rice put the Gauchos into first quarter double digits, but they still trailed at the end of round one, 25-11.

When Petaluma scored the first eight points of the second period, sparked by another Bai three, the competitive nature of the game was pretty much all over. By half the score was 42-25.

The play continued to be intense through the second half, with enough action to keep both student sections at full volume, but the Gauchos never got back in the game.

Casa Grande received some strong play from its big man, 6-foot, 5 inch Spencer Almond, over the final two periods, with several blocked shots and good rebounding.

Petaluma started the final quarter with a basket by freshman Dayshawn Jordan and continued to drive to the basket as its lead kept growing.

Bai led Petaluma with 19 points, while Armstrong ruled the paint and added 18.

Jake Barlow scored 14 for Case Grande and Rice added 9.

Petaluma honored seniors Douglas, Armstrong, Brody Lovless and Garret Greco prior to the game.

LAST WEEK

After trailing by 15 points at the half, Petaluma staged a furious rally to defeat Sonoma Valley 72-69 in overtime.

Petaluma outscored Sonoma 19-8 in the third quarter to get back into the game. The contest ended 59-59 at the end of regulation. Two free throws by Elliott Blue put Petaluma ahead to stay in the extra period.

Bai and Blue each had 21 points to lead the Trojans.

Petaluma also defeated Vintage 56-43.

After the win over Casa Grande, the Trojans were 14-8 overall and 7-2, two games behind unbeaten Justin-Siena, in Vine Valley AthleticLeague play.

Casa Grande also had a big win last week, slugging Napa 73-54.

Four Gauchos scored in double digits. Jordan Giacomini led with 17 points, with Carter Cerruti scoring 15, Rice and Almond 13 apiece.

Casa Grande also beat American Canyon 78-67 to improve to 6-17 overall and 2-8 in league play.