Editor’s Note: This is one in a continuing series on local high school senior athletes and their college choices.

Hidden behind the mask on the receiving end of pitches for the Petaluma High softball team is an athlete whose hard work has paid off with a spot in one of the most prestigious universities in the nation.

Holly Pardini has one more spring of enjoying being with her high school teammates before she begins a new adventure at Georgetown University in Washington. D.C

A teammate on Pardini’s travel ball team, the Cal Nuggets, introduced the young player to Georgetown. One thing led to something even bigger, and the coaches invited Pardini to a visit. That was all it took.

“I loved meeting the players. I loved how they balanced softball, academics, jobs and homework and how involved they were,” Pardini said. A dinner with coach Pat Conlan increased her enthusiasm and a tour of the campus clinched her decision.

It also helped that the Hoya catcher this spring is a senior and Pardini could be in a position to compete for the job as a freshman. “I will have to catch up to the speed of the game, and I will have to earn the position, but I will have a chance to play,” she said.

But, playing softball is secondary to what Pardini really wants from Georgetown, a quality education from a top-notch university. She has been preparing for the next step in her education by taking four advance placement classes each semester.

“I looked first for academics,” she said. “I hoped softball would help me get the education I wanted.” She has an idea, if not the specifics of where that education will take her. “I’m thinking about economics or education for my major,” she said.

So how did an intelligent, high school student headed to one of the most prestigious academic universities in the country end up behind home plate blocking pitches and base runners and taking foul balls of her mask and protective gear?

She didn’t start softball as a catcher. She actually began with a few pitching lessons, but quickly decided that wasn’t her position. Sadie Dolcini, a former all-league catcher with a section-winning Petaluma High School team, and later a standout at St. Mary’s College, suggested she give catching a try.

It was a perfect switch.

Pardini loves the position and the game so much she has been giving catching lessons to young players. “Softball has been so rewarding to me, I want to pass along some of the lessons I have learned,” she explained.

The player is the first to acknowledge that she hasn’t become the player or the person she is without a lot of help. “I have had some great coaches,” she explained.

“I have to think my Cal Nugget coaches and Kurt (Jastrow), Jeff (Marcia) and Michael (Hall) at Petaluma High. They have always been willing to help. Petaluma has really been a fun environment. It has been a lot of fun playing with my friends.”

Marcia, who took over this season from the retired Jastrow, said Pardini has excellent natural talent, but what sets her apart is her work ethic.

“She is amazing,” he said. “I have coached maybe two other players who worked as hard as she has. Almost every day she was ask me to open the batting cage so she could hit. ”

The extra work translated into a .419 batting average last season with 31 hits and 22 RBIs in 22 games. Among her hits were 8 doubles, a triple and 4 home runs. She had a .476 on-base percentage and a .716 slugging percentage with a 1.192 OPS. She struck out just 11 times all season and was an all-league choice.

Jastrow called Pardini, “One of the best players I’ve ever coached. Technically, she is perfect,” he said. Everything she does behind the plate is done right. She is one of the best pitch blockers I’ve seen. She can throw from her knees to every base. She can do it all.”

Jastrow agrees with Marcia about Pardini’s work ethic. “She never stopped working from day one,” he said. “She is very coachable. She will do anything you asked.”

Holly isn’t the last Pardini the coaches will have the pleasure of helping. Sister Lily is a sophomore pitcher this season.

Both girls biggest supporters are their parents - father, Kevin, and mother, Stacie.

My mother is my rock and biggest supporter throughout my whole entire journey,” the Georgetown-committed athlete said. “She has been there every step of the way. I’m so grateful for everything she has done for me. I couldn’t have done any of it without her.”