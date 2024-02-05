Petaluma High cheerleaders win national competition

All the hard work and dedication the Petaluma High School cheer team put into its competitive routine has paid off, as the squad closed out this year’s competition season by bringing home the gold at the World Class Hollywood Crown event in Los Angeles.

Petaluma cheerleaders not only got first place in their division, but also were level champions and grand champions, meaning we they earned the highest score of all levels in the “school” category at the Jan. 27 competition, which took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“As coaches we could not be more proud of this team,” said coach Lili Levy. “They have been so dedicated and worked so hard to get these titles.”

The team, a mix of junior varsity and varsity athletes, was put together in the beginning of November. Cheerleaders spent the first couple weeks learning all new stunting skills – those amazing moves, such “basket tosses,” which showcase a team’s agility and athleticism during a routine – and perfecting them, Levy said.

“We then choreographed and taught them their routine at the end of November, and they worked really hard on the same routine until our first competition in Santa Rosa on Jan. 20,” Levy said.

That competition took place merely a week prior to the Hollywood Crown competition, and Petaluma finished with a close second in the Novice Varsity division, missing first place by only one point.

“The week leading up to this national competition we made lots of changes to our routine, determined to upgrade our score and hopefully come in first,” Levy said, adding that in Los Angeles they competed against 20 other schools.

Their strategy worked, and Petaluma ended up increasing its score by more than four points to earn first place over the same team it had just lost to in the North Bay.

Junior Ali Dwyer said everyone on the team “put in their all and left it on the mat.”

“As team captain I feel so proud of how far our team has come and how improved we are since the beginning of the season,” Dwyer said. “The feeling of winning our division, level, and grand championship and knowing all of our hard work payed off is the best I have ever felt.”

Dwyer, who has been a part of the Petaluma High team for two years, said she’s looking forward to what’s to come as the team heads back into sideline season, and added that her favorite part of cheer is the community it brings.

“I have become so close with my teammates and met some of the most amazing people who I look forward to sharing more memories with,“ she said.

Senior Angeni Dassow had similar sentiments, saying her team has been like family, and that winning the Hollywood Crown was an incredible achievement to have under her belt in her final year on the squad.

“Getting the win in the competition felt extremely rewarding,” Dassow said. “We spent so many weeks practicing and I’m so happy that it all paid off in the end. I can’t even begin to explain the feeling I have knowing that we won.”

Levy said next year Petaluma plans to take the team up a level and compete in the intermediate division.

“We’re so excited to go into this next season, especially after such a big win,” she said.

PHS competitive cheer roster Emerson Briggs Ali Dwyer Mili Bennett Bella Lee Joelle Aguilar Angela Cessari Sabrina Penman Valentina Martinez Lena Kavanaugh Moriah Villalobos Ruby Chlebowski Scarlett Payne Cali Fogg Angeni Dassow

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.