Petaluma High coaches willing to share players

A lessons that might be impossible to teach via Zoom is one of the first a youngster learns. Well before kindergarten, little girls and guys are taught to share. It is a lesson many tend to forget as they progress through life.

Not so Petaluma High coaches Kurt Jastrow and Sophia Bihn. Like many coaches in these days of COVID-19 and jig-saw puzzle seasons, veteran softball coach Jastrow and second-year basketball coach Bihn are going to have to share players.

It wouldn’t happen during a normal year, when Bihn’s basketball players would complete their winter season and transition seamlessly onto Jastrow’s spring-season softball team. But, things are not normal, and this year both softball and basketball share the same spring season.

That has caused Jastrow to realign his priorities. “The girls just need to play,” said Jastrow. “I sent out the word to my softball players that if they want to play another sport (besides softball) we will work it out. I told them if they missed practice to play a game in a different sport, I would understand.”

He added that if games conflict, he would encourage girls to play whichever was the bigger game.

Bihn has already relied on Jastrow to help her get started last school year as the first-time head coach of the Petaluma girls basketball program. Like Jastrow, she strongly believes that the choice between sports or whether or not to do both, should be totally up to the athlete.

“It is about what they want,” Bihn said. “I want the girls to do what they want to do. I don’t want to take any of their fun away.”

Like Jastrow, she is willing to compromise to accommodate girls who want to play two sports this spring. “I’m not asking them to be at every practice,” she said of two-sport players, “but when they are there, I expect them to work hard.

“We have to work with what we have,” she said. “This is something new for everyone.”

Of course, things are not as simple as cooperation between two coaches.

The Vine Valley Athletic League schedule is set up so that girls basketball games will be played Wednesdays and Fridays and softball games on Tuesday and Thursdays. But, what about pre=season tournaments? And, as Jastrow pointed out, games are played in the spring and, early on, softball teams always have a few rain postponements.

Facilities are not a problem for Jastrow’s softball team, but could be a definite headache for Bihn’s basketball team as it faces competition for Petaluma High’s lone gym from boys basketball and badminton.

One area where Jastrow is not willing to compromise is with travel teams. Although the California Interscholastic Federation has ruled it is permissible during this strange year for athletes to compete on both high school and travel or showcase teams, the Petaluma softball coach emphasized, “High school must come first.”

One of the things both coaches agree on is that there are things more important than sports.

“It is not about winning, it is about getting the girls on the field safely,” said Jastrow.

“We have to be safe,” agreed Bihn. “We have to take this thing seriously.”